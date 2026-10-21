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Twin Disc Announces Details Of Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, And Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-21 08:02:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results at approximately 8:00 am Eastern on November 4, 2026, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 am Eastern. Following their prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc's website at . To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call until November 5, 2027.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit .

Investors:

IMS Investor Relations

...

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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