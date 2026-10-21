Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches New Strategic Plan To Tackle Complex Issues Facing Young People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New plan calls for each of us to be part of the mentoring solution

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young people are navigating a lot of complex issues, and they shouldn't have to do it alone. From mental health and social isolation to rapidly changing technology and economic uncertainty, growing up is complicated. Today, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) is launching its Federation Strategic Plan 2027–2032, a shared roadmap to unify, innovate and lead boldly to help young people navigate their lives through intentional mentoring.

A mentor makes a difference. Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring experiences connect young people facing adversity with trained mentors, providing intentional relationships that build connection and support their success. Through a network of over 80 locally rooted agencies across Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters supported more than 31,000 young people with the help of more than 17,000 volunteer mentors in 2025. Skilled agency staff and trained volunteers reach young people with the most urgent needs, and there are many more waiting for the opportunity to be mentored.

“We cannot remove the adversities young people face but we can help improve how they navigate them. Ninety-eight percent of BBBS mentees say their mentor makes them feel like they matter,” says Jill Zelmanovits, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

Meaningful mentoring relationships help young people build social-emotional competencies, support their mental health and well-being, and strengthen educational engagement and fosters employment readiness. It's those building blocks that create a solid foundation for young people to navigate life's challenges in the future. When young people thrive, communities thrive, and stronger communities contribute to future economic progress.

More than 3 million young people across Canada could benefit from mentoring. Meeting the growing needs of young people requires a collective response across education, health, justice, social services, community, research and academia, business, and philanthropy. Volunteer mentors provide the trusted relationships young people can rely on; donors and investors create opportunities to expand access; researchers strengthen the evidence and identify what works; and organizations across sectors can help connect more young people to wrap-around services and support in urban, rural, and remote communities. Mentoring provides the tools to navigate tough issues consistently.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring saved my life, and my Big Brother Peter helped me feel seen. I decided to pay that gift forward. Recently I had a full circle moment while I waited to meet my new Little Brother and his mother for the first time. It was just like meeting Peter several decades ago,” says former Little Brother Frank from southwestern Ontario.“I look forward to building that trusted relationship one moment and one conversation at a time. I encourage everyone to consider how you can contribute,” added Frank.

Big Brothers Big Sisters calls on individuals, government and organizations to be part of the solution. Whether you volunteer, donate or partner, there is a role for you to ensure access to mentoring that makes life bigger for young people.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Federation Strategic Plan 2027-2032 sets a common direction and aligns collective efforts while providing flexibility in building local solutions that benefit young individuals, their families and society. To learn more visit makelifebigger.ca.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the leading provider of youth mentorship in Canada. Through a national network of 83 locally rooted agencies, mentoring specialists connect young people with trained, caring volunteers through safe, high-quality one-to-one and group mentoring programs that respond to young people's strengths, circumstances and goals. Growing up is not the same for all young people but facing adversity should not stand in the way of who they can become. The safety and well-being of young people are fundamental to everything we do. Working together with families, schools, social service organizations, communities and funders, we help create the conditions for young people to achieve stronger social-emotional and educational outcomes, support their mental wellness and build for future success.

Contact:

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1-800-263-9133 ext. 24

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at