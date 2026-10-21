Hibob Named Core Leader In 2026 Fosway 9-Gridtm For Cloud HR As European HCM Market Raises The Bar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Excelling trajectory reflects growing suite depth, customer advocacy and practical AI innovation as businesses seek connected HR and payroll operations

LONDON UK & PARIS, France, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob today announced that it has been named a Core Leader with an Excelling Trajectory in the 2026 Fosway 9-GridTM for Cloud HR. The independent assessment reflects HiBob's progress in delivering Organizational Intelligence across the European HCM market as organizations seek technology that turns trusted people context into operational clarity.







Fosway describes Core Leaders as higher-performing solutions with strong suite capability and a very good track record of enterprise wins, customer delivery and advocacy. Its assessment highlights positive customer feedback on Bob's modern user experience, speed to value, product innovation and customer success. Fosway also notes that HiBob has won larger customers in recent years while continuing to expand the sophistication of its suite.

“European enterprises are asking more of HCM. They need solutions that can help leaders understand how work is changing,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of HiBob.“They need reliable HR and payroll operations across complex organisations, but they also need to understand how their people, skills, and teams must evolve. AI will only add value when it is grounded in that reality. The future of HCM belongs to platforms that connect operational trust with the context leaders need to make better decisions. That is where a modern HCM platform can create lasting value.”

Bob unifies workforce data and business insights to give leaders an authoritative view of organizational capability. For organizations navigating complex global compliance and operations, HiBob offers native UK payroll and Payroll Hub to connect external payroll providers, keeping vital workforce data connected to the core platform.

Fosway also highlights HiBob's growing marketplace and AI capabilities, including integrations that bring HR insight into Slack. According to Fosway's 2026 analysis, HiBob has the most live AI features among the Core Leaders assessed.

“The Cloud HR market is as diverse and demanding as it's ever been,” said Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group.“HiBob's continued Core Leader position and Excelling Trajectory reflect its sustained momentum. Its positive customer feedback, expanding suite capability and progress in delivering live AI underline the importance of combining innovation with consistent customer delivery.”

HiBob views its positioning as strong validation of its category vision in Europe, supporting ambitious organizations that need robust HCM foundations today and connected Organizational Intelligence as people and AI work together tomorrow.

Click here to access the full report.

About HiBob

HiBob is the people platform for the modern world of work. Its award-winning solution, Bob, is the modern HR and payroll platform for mid-sized and multinational companies, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together in one intuitive platform. HiBob gives organisations an enterprise-grade foundation for managing people and operations without enterprise complexity, while delivering organisational intelligence into the systems where work happens.

Engineered for the realities of modern organisations, Bob helps leaders understand their workforce, identify skill gaps, plan with greater confidence, and create clear accountability across teams. With people analytics, automation, and tools spanning onboarding, compensation, workforce planning, and more, HiBob helps organisations move faster as they grow. More than one million users at over 5,500 companies in more than 170 countries rely on HiBob to run confidently today and adapt for tomorrow

About the Fosway 9-GridTM

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-GridTM is a five-dimensional market analysis model that helps organisations compare solutions based on Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory.

The Fosway 9-GridTM for Cloud HR provides a unique assessment of the principal Cloud HCM options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at .

Press Inquiries

HiBob Communications

hibob [at] 5wpr.com

