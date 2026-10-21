Collegium To Present Pediatric And Real-World Research Across ADHD Portfolio At AACAP And NEI Fall Congresses

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|BOXED WARNING: ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION
| JORNAY PM and AZSTARYS have high potential for abuse and misuse, which can lead to the development of a substance use disorder, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of CNS stimulants, including JORNAY PM and AZSTARYS, can result in overdose and death, and this risk is increased with higher doses or unapproved methods of administration, such as snorting or injection.
Before prescribing JORNAY PM or AZSTARYS, assess each patient's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction. Educate patients and their families about these risks, proper storage of the drug, and proper disposal of any unused drug. Throughout treatment, reassess each patient's risk of abuse, misuse, and addiction and frequently monitor for signs and symptoms of abuse, misuse and addiction.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
Known hypersensitivity to methylphenidate, serdexmethylphenidate, or other components of JORNAY PM or AZSTARYS. Hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema and anaphylactic reactions have been reported in patients treated with methylphenidate products.
Concomitant treatment with monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors, or within 14 days following discontinuation of a MAOI, because of the risk of hypertensive crisis.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Risks to Patients with Serious Cardiac Disease: Avoid use in patients with known structural cardiac abnormalities, cardiomyopathy, serious cardiac arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, or other serious cardiac disease.
Increased Blood Pressure and Heart Rate.
Psychiatric Adverse Reactions: Prior to initiating JORNAY PM or AZSTARYS, screen patients for risk factors for developing a manic episode.
Priapism: If abnormally sustained or frequent and painful erections occur, patients should seek immediate medical attention.
Peripheral Vasculopathy, including Raynaud's Phenomenon: Observe patients for digital changes during treatment.
Long-Term Suppression of Growth in Pediatric Patients: Closely monitor growth (height and weight) in pediatric patients. Pediatric patients not growing or gaining height or weight as expected may need to have their treatment interrupted.
Acute Angle Closure Glaucoma and Increased Intraocular Pressure (IOP): Patients considered at risk for acute angle closure glaucoma and IOP should be evaluated by an ophthalmologist.
Motor and Verbal Tics, and Worsening of Tourette's Syndrome.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
Based on accumulated data from other methylphenidate products, the most common (>5% and twice the rate of placebo) adverse reactions are appetite decreased, insomnia, nausea, vomiting, dyspepsia, abdominal pain, weight decreased, anxiety, dizziness, irritability, affect lability, tachycardia, and blood pressure increased.
Additional adverse reactions (≥5% and twice the rate of placebo) in JORNAY PM-treated pediatric patients 6 to 12 years are headache, psychomotor hyperactivity, and mood swings.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Adjust dosage of antihypertensive drug as needed. Monitor blood pressure.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or
INDICATION
JORNAY PM (methylphenidate HCl) extended-release capsules and AZSTARYS (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate) capsules are indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years of age and older.
Limitations of Use: It is not recommended in pediatric patients younger than 6 years of age because they had higher plasma exposure and a higher incidence of adverse reactions (e.g., weight loss) than patients 6 years and older at the same dosage.
Please click here for Full Prescribing Information for JORNAY PM and AZSTARYS, including Boxed Warning.
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ReferencesStaley BS, Robinson LR, Claussen AH, et al. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Diagnosis, Treatment, and Telehealth Use in Adults - National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, United States, October–November 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2024;73(40):890-895. Danielson ML, Claussen AH, Bitsko RH, et al. ADHD Prevalence Among U.S. Children and Adolescents in 2022: Diagnosis, Severity, Co-Occurring Disorders, and Treatment. J Clin Child Adolesc Psychol. 2024;53(3):343-360. doi:10.1080/15374416.2024.2335625 Peñuelas-Calvo I, Palomar-Ciria N, Porras-Segovia A, et al. Impact of ADHD symptoms on family functioning, family burden and parents' quality of life in a hospital area in Spain. Eur J Psychiatry. 2021;35(3):166-172. Sallee FR. Early Morning Functioning in Stimulant-Treated Children and Adolescents with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, and its Impact on Caregivers. J Child Adolesc Psychopharmacol. 2015 Sep;25(7):558-65. doi: 10.1089/cap.2014.0160. Epub 2015 Jul 7. PMID: 26151738; PMCID: PMC4576958.
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