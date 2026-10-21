Isolved Places AI Agents On The Org Chart Alongside People, Advancing Workforce Capital Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agent View gives AI agents an assigned manager, performance record and escalation path alongside human employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced Agent View, further defining its Workforce Capital Management category and expanding HR's view of the workforce. Now admins can manage people and AI agents together on one system of record.

The Workforce Now Includes AI Agents

AI agents are changing what it means to manage a workforce, but most org charts still only show people, not the agents they work with. isolved's 2026 HR Leaders Report, The Workforce Decisions Defining HR, found that 82% of organizations already use AI in HR processes, up from 69% in 2025, and more than a third (34%) are investing in AI or automation to scale their capacity.

Since isolved defined the Workforce Capital Management category in June, the idea that HR will soon lead a workforce of people and AI agents is becoming the shared view across the industry. Most HR teams have a system they use every day and a team that's already stretched. Agent View puts the answer in the system of record they already use.

“Humans have always been able to do work without AI,” said Cliff Stevenson, Director of Research at Sapient Insights Group.“Humans don't need AI, but AI absolutely needs humans. And who manages humans? HR does.”

From Human Capital Management to Workforce Capital Management

The instinct is to treat AI agents like software. But agents aren't just software. Automation makes decisions when the answer is clear. AI agents make decisions in the gray area, and that's exactly why they need what every worker needs: to be interviewed, onboarded, trained, upskilled and eventually, offboarded. Nobody owns those needs for the AI workforce today. Only HR is qualified, staffed, and tooled to manage a workforce.

In Agent View, administrators can see where each AI agent sits, who manages it and what role it holds, the same way they can view their human employees.

This is the shift from human capital management to Workforce Capital Management. It brings what HR already does well to a workforce that now includes AI agents.

"HR teams have managed every change in the workforce, and AI agents are the next one,” said Michael Haske, CEO of isolved. "As agents take on routine work, they need what every worker needs, including a role, a manager and a way to measure performance. HR already knows how to do that. The industry is landing on the same idea, that HR will lead a workforce of people and AI agents. Agent View makes that real for mid-sized organizations now, giving HR the structure to keep leading the workforce as it grows to include AI agents, and that's what Workforce Capital Management is about."

AI Agents Now Appear on the Org Chart

isolved is not building a separate AI management platform but extending the system of record it has spent 40 years building for HR teams. Agent management lives inside the tools HR and payroll teams already use.

For example, direct customers using The Guardian today will see its identity, manager, defined permissions and performance in Agent View alongside the people and third-party agents it works with.

As isolved introduces more agents beyond The Guardian, each one will appear in Agent View automatically, giving organizations a single, ongoing view of their entire workforce, human and agent.

Agent View is built for mid-sized organizations, where one HR team is often responsible for payroll, benefits, talent and compliance, and now for the AI agents supporting all of it.

"You shouldn't need a dedicated team just to know who's managing your AI agents," said Pragya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at isolved. "Agent View works inside the same system our customers already use to manage their people. No new platform, no new complexity, just visibility into the whole workforce. That's what lets organizations scale with confidence."

See how Agent View brings people and AI agents together on one org chart.

About isolved ®

isolved ®is a Workforce Capital Management company - the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are managed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People CloudTM is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to deliver outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit .

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