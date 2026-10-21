Red Violet To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 4, 2026
The Company will host its earnings call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.
The participant registration and webcast information are listed below. The earnings call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the red violet website at . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.
Please note participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials. A general dial-in number will not be provided.
PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2026 at 4:30pm ET
Participant Registration: Click Here
Webcast URL: Click Here
Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at .
About red violet®
At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-enabled identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit .
Company Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
...
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