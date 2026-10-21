Kora Studio 1.0 Makes Every Junior Architect Design Like A Revit Expert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kora Studio: a design and modeling tool that allows a junior architect to match or exceed the work of an experienced Revit user, in a fraction of the time

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kora Studio by Dextall, a design and modeling tool for architects, today released version 1.0. It lets architects of any experience level design a facade at full speed and see right away whether it can be manufactured, transported and installed.

Easier and faster. Getting custom facade panels right has usually required an experienced Revit user. With Kora Studio, a junior architect can match or exceed that quality in a fraction of the time. In hands on sessions with the 25 firms that tested Kora Studio, junior team members produced facade designs that held up to senior review, without months of Revit family authoring experience behind them. A complex parametric family takes about two days to build the traditional way. In Kora Studio, it takes about five minutes. Compliance checks that can take nearly two months are instant.

“I definitely would use it for any type of curtain wall system... I already saw how that could expedite our work in the office,” said BKV Group, one of those firms that took part in Kora Studio demonstrations between February and August 2026.

Buildable design. As architects work, Design Notifications tell them whether a facade can be manufactured, transported and installed. These alerts use real production data, not rules of thumb. Cladding cells can only be split or merged into combinations that can actually be made. Anything outside normal limits is flagged immediately. The finished model can go straight into fabrication instead of being redrawn from elevations.

“Architects should be designing, not acting as engineers or doing busywork. Too often they only learn about a limitation months after the design is finished. Kora Studio tells them the moment they draw it,” said Aurimas Sabulis, CEO of Kora Studio.

No commitment. Kora Studio models the outside of the facade in full detail. It leaves the inside of the wall (insulation, sheathing, framing and anchors) empty on purpose. It works with any prefabricated or unitized facade system and doesn't specify one. Architects aren't tied to a single manufacturer, and they can take their design anywhere.

Key features

Kora Studio covers the full range of facade design. One adaptive family covers every panel on the wall. Cladding cells can be flat, volumetric or tilted, with a live 3D view as you work. Windows can be fixed, operable or with louver and in any RAL color. Kora Studio also works with third party window content. Corners are detected automatically from the angle where walls meet. The tool also produces area calculations as shared parameters, along with schedules and elevation hatching.

Availability

Kora Studio 1.0 is available now as a freemium model, so architects can start building without an enterprise commitment. To get started, book a demo at .

Kora Studio keeps getting better. New features ship constantly and get installed automatically, so architects wake up to an improved tool every single month.

About Kora Studio

Kora Studio is a design and modeling tool for architects. It lets them design the facade panel directly, including its grid, cladding and windows, and checks buildability as they progress with design. It works with any prefabricated or unitized facade system and is available now.

About Dextall

Dextall is a New York City based company that engineers and manufactures prefabricated facade panels for mid rise and high rise buildings. Founded in 2020 by Aurimas Sabulis, Dextall pairs its own design and fabrication software with precision factory production, so project teams can enclose buildings faster, with consistent quality and less work on site. Kora Studio is a product created by Dextall.

Media contact:

Samira Sabulis ...io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







