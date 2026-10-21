Hyro's New Brand Identity Champions Agentic Care Communications, Rallying The Healthcare Industry Around Delivering Care Oncuetm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New brand identity centers on agentic adoption at scale, orchestrating staff, systems, and workflows around patient access, IT service management, revenue cycle, and clinical support, so care reaches patients in the right place at the right time.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, today unveiled a new brand built around delivering Care OnCueTM, including a new narrative, visual identity, and website, highlighting the health systems and patients it serves. Agents resolve patient communications that tie up contact center and access teams, from scheduling and routing to billing and prescription refills, so clinical and administrative staff can focus on patients with more complex cases. Care OnCueTM is proven in production, handling over 300 million care interactions across 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities.

Care OnCueTM applies orchestration to patient access, carrying a patient request from first contact to completed action, whether patients reach out or Hyro engages them first. By closing care gaps proactively and eliminating failed handoffs that add delay for patients and cost for the organization, Hyro shifts access from an operational bottleneck to a strategic advantage for health systems. Hyro is simultaneously launching the next evolution of its platform, which extends beyond patient access to deepen its workflows in IT service management, revenue cycle, and clinical support.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Healthcare doesn't have a technology problem anymore. It has an adoption problem,” said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-founder of Hyro.“The agents that fix patient access already exist. We have them live at more than 50 enterprise health systems, and are growing that footprint fast. Care OnCueTM is about expanding beyond, to the administrative, operational, and clinical workflows that keep care moving. Queues slow care down. Cues move it forward.”

Behind the new brand is a deployment record that spans hospitals and cancer centers, multispecialty practices, provider groups, and clinics, with the same platform running reliably across all workflows and specialties, such as orthopedics, cardiology and pediatrics.

“For patients, the experience breaks down at first contact,” said Aaron Bours, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyro.“Becoming a patient can leave people feeling unlike themselves-out of their comfort zone, alienated by a complex system they didn't choose to navigate. Our playful brand characters personify that strangeness, illustrating the chaos of a stalled system and the relief that comes from care finally arriving on cue.”

Prior to implementing Hyro, health systems often described the same disruptive patterns: calls misrouted and bounced between departments, contact center staff burned out handling repetitive scheduling, prescription, billing, and FAQ calls, extended hold times and patient abandonment, and volume that couldn't scale without adding headcount to already strained budgets. Hyro's Agents OnCueTM take on that workload across voice, chat, and SMS, so patients get what they need sooner and administrative and clinical teams redirect capacity toward more complex cases.

Hyro's interoperability across EHRs, telephony platforms, CRMs, and contact center tools enables agents to act inside the IT infrastructure health systems already rely on, executing tasks end-to-end rather than merely surfacing information. Hyro's built-in Care Intelligence analytics dashboard turns interaction data into strategic access insights, showing leaders why patients call, where journeys drop off, and which operational efficiencies can be improved.

Governance is built into that architecture. Hyro combines knowledge graphs, large language models, and proprietary small language models, so administrators can understand AI agent outputs and control all sources. Hyro is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type 2 attested.

The launch follows recent industry recognition: Inc. named Hyro to its 2026 Best Workplaces list in the Healthcare & Medical category and to its 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The new identity brings the narrative to life as a tactile world in which queues slow care down and cues move it forward. To explore the rebrand and see Care OnCueTM in action, visit hyro.ai.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels-including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro serves 2,500 hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities-health systems like Baptist Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Tampa General Hospital, and Inova Health System benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale-generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at .

Hyro Media Contact

Ashley Dauwer

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