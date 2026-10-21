EVDANCE Halloween Sale: 25% Off EV Extension Cords, Wall Chargers Under $300

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The promotion includes an ETL-certified 40A Level 2 wall charger with a built-in color display and adjustable charging current, plus EV extension cords for more flexible parking









LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVDANCE, an EV charging solutions brand, is offering 25% off sitewide with code 25EVDNEW. The sale covers wall chargers, EV extension cords, portable chargers and adapters, with every EVDANCE wall charger priced under $300 after the discount.

A 40A Home Charger Without the Premium Price Tag

Buying a home EV charger can get expensive, especially for drivers who want more than basic charging but don't want to pay extra for a brand name. Some need to work within the limits of their home's electrical system. Others rent, share a garage with multiple vehicles or simply want a reliable backup charger without overspending.

The EVDANCE ETL-certified 40A Level 2 wall charger delivers up to 9.6 kW at 240V, with adjustable current from 6A to 40A. Drivers can set the current to suit their electrical setup and vehicle, within the limits of the circuit.

Its 3.5-inch TFT color display shows charging voltage, current, power, energy use and plug temperature right on the unit. There's no need to pull out a phone just to check charging status. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support app controls, remote monitoring and scheduled charging, while Bluetooth offers another connection option when Wi-Fi is unreliable.

The charger also includes plug-temperature monitoring, automatic current reduction when temperatures rise, and automatic shutdown above the specified temperature threshold. Additional protections address overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, leakage and lightning surges. The product carries ETL and FCC certifications and an IP65 rating for use in suitable indoor and outdoor installations.

Available in both NEMA 14-50 plug-in and hardwired versions, the charger offers options for different home setups. The plug-in model may be a straightforward choice for homes that already have a properly installed, compatible outlet and circuit. Other installations may require electrical work, and renters should confirm that installation is permitted.

Park Where You Want, Charge Where You Need

When a charging cable doesn't reach, parking can quickly become a hassle. In a two-car garage or a long driveway, drivers may have to move another vehicle or park in a less convenient spot just to plug in.

EVDANCE EV extension cords give compatible AC charging setups extra reach, with 21-foot and 40-foot options available on select models. That added length can make it easier to park where there's room instead of arranging the whole garage around the charger.

Built with 8 AWG copper conductors and a heavy-duty TPE jacket, the cords are designed for high-power EV charging. Select NACS models also feature a connector-release button for easier unplugging.

Kyle Conner, host of Out of Spec Reviews, featured an EVDANCE extension cord in a real-world video with a 2025 Tesla Model X. In the video, he discussed using the 40-foot cord in a multi-vehicle garage and described how it had continued working despite being run over and subjected to rough use.

More for Your Money This Halloween

With code 25EVDNEW, every EVDANCE wall charger-including plug-in and hardwired models-is available for under $300 after the 25% discount.

“We want to make home EV charging easier to manage and easier to afford. That means giving drivers useful features, clear charging information and options for different home setups-without making them pay more than they need to.”

- Daniel Cooper, CEO of EVDANCE

EVDANCE also offers portable chargers with compatible NEMA plug options for Level 1 and Level 2 charging, along with adapters for compatible vehicles and charging equipment.









Use code 25EVDNEW for 25% off sitewide at the EVDANCE website

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE makes EV charging products for home and on-the-go use, including Level 2 wall chargers, EV extension cords, portable chargers and adapters. Its lineup is designed to give EV owners more ways to charge at home and on the road, with a focus on useful features and value.

Media Contact

Daniel Cooper

EVDANCE

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evdances.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at