Westlake Announces Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) will release its third quarter 2026 earnings prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at . Once registered, you will receive a phone number and unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input the PIN number to be placed into the call.

The conference call and replay will be available via webcast at and the earnings release can be obtained via the company's Web page at .

About Westlake:

Celebrating 40 years of operations in 2026, Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions - from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit Westlake's web site at .

For Further Information Contact:

Media Relations – L. Ben Ederington – 713.960.9111

Investor Relations – Jonathan Baksht – 713.960.9111