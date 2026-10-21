Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej Highlights The Transformative Power Of Everyday Decisions In New Leadership Article, Through Her Newly Established Mentorship And Leadership Platform

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), shared her insightful article titled "The Power of Small Decisions: How Tiny Choices Shape Leadership and Success." Through the article, she shares valuable lessons on how seemingly small daily decisions can have a profound impact on personal growth, leadership effectiveness, long-term success, and social impact.

To read the full article, visit:

In her article, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares,“Success is rarely defined by one big decision. It is built through small, consistent choices over time”.

To ensure clarity, alignment, and long-term impact, Dr. Rasha Kelej has developed and introduced The KELEJ Decision Model, a simple yet powerful framework designed to guide leaders through complex decisions with clarity, consistency, and strategic focus.

“Many people believe that success is defined by a few major decisions. However, my experience has taught me that our lives, careers, and leadership journeys are shaped by the small choices we make every day. The way we manage our time, respond to challenges, treat people, invest in learning, and remain consistent with our values ultimately determines our future. Through this article, I hope to encourage future leaders to pay greater attention to these seemingly small decisions because they often create the biggest impact over time,” she adds.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ) , Facebook ( ) , X ( ) , and YouTube ( ) .

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ) , Instagram ( ) , X ( ) and YouTube ( ) .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

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