President Herminie Admitted To Seychelles Hospital For Observation

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The President, Dr Patrick Herminie has been admitted to the Seychelles Hospital for observation.

His condition is stable as more medical tests are being undertaken.

Healthcare professionals are currently ensuring the President is receiving appropriate care.

The President thanks the people of Seychelles for their thoughts and prayers.

The public is kindly asked to rely on official State House communications for accurate information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.