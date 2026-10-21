Influential Women Showcases Ann Tito: Advancing Global Business Processes And Financial Excellence At Roche

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Business Process Specialist for Travel and Expense at Roche, She Brings 29 Years of Experience in Business Operations, Financial Processes, and Enterprise SystemsSouth San Francisco, California – Ann Tito is a Global Business Process Specialist for Travel and Expense at Roche, a role she has held since 2015. In this position, she supports global business process optimization, system improvements, and operational excellence within a biopharmaceutical organization. With 26 years of experience in business operations, financial processes, and enterprise systems, she brings deep expertise in SAP, Concur, CitiManager, compliance, reporting, quality assurance, and user training. Her focus is on creating efficient, scalable solutions that improve the employee experience, strengthen financial controls, and support organizational goals across global teams. Her role connects finance, technology, and people, and she works to make each part function smoothly for colleagues around the world. Her specialties include global business process management, travel and expense operations, SAP systems and process optimization, and Concur expense management.At Roche, Ann has advanced global process initiatives and strengthened shared service operations. She has trained and supported teams in Kuala Lumpur for Roche Canada and Roche RSTO, guiding customer service, auditing, compliance, reporting, payroll, and employee finance processes. That work required her to share both technical knowledge and practical guidance with colleagues working in a different region and time zone. Since 2017, she has served as an Internal Control over Financial Reporting professional, contributing to financial accuracy, governance, and regulatory compliance. She integrates employee data into SAP platforms and streamlines complex business processes to improve consistency and efficiency across international operations. She earned her degree from Notre Dame between 2015 and 2020, and she remains involved with both the Roche and Genentech communities.Ann's work in travel and expense operations touches employees across the organization. By refining processes in tools such as SAP, Concur, and CitiManager, she helps ensure that expense reporting is accurate, compliant, and efficient for the people who rely on it. Her attention to compliance, reporting, and quality assurance strengthens financial controls, while her focus on user training helps employees navigate systems with confidence. This combination of technical skill and service has made her a valued resource for global teams.Ann attributes her success to streamlining processes and creating efficiency by bringing employee data together within the SAP platform. By integrating information, improving data accuracy, and developing effective solutions, she supports better decision-making and helps teams work more effectively across the organization. She credits continuous improvement, collaboration, and the thoughtful use of technology for her ability to solve business challenges. For Ann, technology is most valuable when it makes work simpler and decisions clearer for the people who use it. The best career advice she has received is to stay strong through any challenge. That advice taught her the value of resilience, perseverance, and a positive mindset during periods of change and uncertainty, and staying committed to her goals while adapting to new opportunities has helped her overcome obstacles.For young women entering the biopharmaceutical and healthcare field, Ann recommends building a strong foundation of knowledge and staying curious and committed to learning. She encourages them to develop technical expertise and keep expanding their skills in a rapidly evolving field. She also urges them to embrace challenges, stay confident, and seek opportunities to grow, innovate, and contribute. She believes the ability to learn new systems and adapt to change is one of the most important skills a professional can develop. Her own career demonstrates how steady learning can lead to responsibility on a global scale.Ann sees collaboration with a global team as both a challenge and an opportunity in her work. She partners with cross-functional colleagues in Costa Rica, Germany, the United States, and Canada, which requires strong communication, adaptability, and shared goals across time zones, cultures, and business environments. That same global reach allows for knowledge exchange, process improvement, and innovative solutions. She believes embracing diversity, using technology well, and building relationships across teams are essential to success in her field. Working with colleagues across these regions has given her an appreciation for different perspectives and the value of clear, consistent communication.Family is the value Ann holds most important in both her work and personal life. Married for 32 years, she finds in her family a source of support, motivation, and purpose, and she carries forward the values of commitment, respect, compassion, and perseverance. Balancing professional dedication with personal relationships keeps her grounded. She dedicated 10 years of service as chair of the All Souls Catholic School community, and she is passionate about encouraging the next generation of women professionals to pursue knowledge, seize opportunities, and build confidence. Her decade of service at All Souls Catholic School reflects the same commitment to community that guides her family life, and her journey shows how curiosity and perseverance can sustain a long and meaningful career. Through her expertise and her example, Ann Tito shows how resilience and collaboration can strengthen organizations around the world.Learn More about Ann Tito:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Ann Tito: Advancing Global Business Processes And Financial Excellence At Roche News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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