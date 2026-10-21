Right Law Group Attorney Gannon Becker Recognized By Lawyers Of Distinction In 2026 USA Today Feature

Gannon Becker, Right Law Group

Right Law Group

Former Colorado prosecutor joins fellow Colorado attorney Kyle Bachus among new Lawyers of Distinction members featured in the October 5 publication.

- Gannon BeckerCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Right Law Group criminal defense attorney Gannon Becker has been named a 2026 member of Lawyers of Distinction and was included in the organization's October 5, 2026, feature in USA Today.Becker was recognized alongside fellow Colorado attorney Kyle Bachus of Bachus & Schanker, a prominent Colorado personal injury law firm. Both were among the organization's newest members featured in the national publication.Lawyers of Distinction recognizes attorneys through a selection process that evaluates professional achievements and peer recognition, followed by a review for ethical violations.A Career on Both Sides of the CourtroomBefore joining Right Law Group, Becker served for more than four years as a Deputy District Attorney in Colorado's Fourth Judicial District, prosecuting hundreds of felony cases and thousands of misdemeanors. His caseload included homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, burglary, and first-degree assault, along with numerous jury trials involving serious criminal charges.Now a criminal defense attorney, Becker draws on that experience to evaluate evidence, anticipate prosecution strategies, and build defenses for clients facing criminal allegations throughout Colorado.“Having worked on both sides of criminal cases, I understand the stakes for individuals facing criminal charges and the importance of a strong defense," said Becker. "Being recognized by Lawyers of Distinction is an honor. My focus remains on carefully evaluating the evidence, protecting my clients' rights, and providing each case with the attention and advocacy it deserves.”National Recognition for Colorado Legal ProfessionalsBecker and Bachus were included in Lawyers of Distinction's October 2026 announcement of new members, which appeared in USA Today alongside the organization's separate list of Most Influential Lawyers.According to Lawyers of Distinction, its selection process considers 12 factors related to an attorney's professional accomplishments and peer recognition. Candidates also undergo a review for ethical violations before membership is finalized.Criminal Defense Representation Backed by Prosecutorial ExperienceAt Right Law Group, every attorney is a former prosecutor. The firm's Colorado criminal defense attorneys represent individuals facing DUI, domestic violence, assault, drug charges, misdemeanors, and serious felonies.With offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, and Denver, Right Law Group serves clients throughout Colorado's Front Range. The firm has earned more than 600 five-star Google reviews across its Colorado offices.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense law firm representing individuals charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses. The firm provides criminal defense representation throughout the Front Range, offering free initial consultations and 24/7 availability.

Yolanda Youts

Marketing Collective

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Right Law Group Attorney Gannon Becker Recognized by Lawyers of Distinction in 2026 USA Today Feature News Provided By Marketing Collective October 21, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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