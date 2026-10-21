Chicago Devops Engineer Pavan Kalyan Gaddi Highlights Rise Of AI-Integrated Automation In Cloud Infrastructure

Pavan Kalyan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pavan Kalyan Gaddi, a DevOps Engineer, is helping to change how companies operate cloud infrastructure, using automation techniques to simplify software delivery and improve infrastructure workflows.Currently at Shure Inc., Gaddi is the architect and maintains automated systems that allow development teams to create, test and release software more quickly and reliably. His work has been applied across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, where he works with servers, storage and security configurations that support application operations. He also creates automated pipelines that move new code into live environments with minimal manual effort, helping reduce errors and improve release processes.At Shure Inc., Gaddi has used Ansible to automate several recurring infrastructure tasks. His work includes automating Jenkins job creation, Grafana dashboard, alert and panel creation, and end-to-end pipeline creation for new microservices. By automating these processes, he has helped reduce the time required to establish certain microservice pipelines to approximately half a day, replacing repetitive manual steps with more consistent workflows.His automation work also demonstrates how DevOps practices can be applied beyond software deployment, extending into monitoring and infrastructure setup. Through tools such as Ansible, Jenkins and Grafana, Gaddi has focused on creating repeatable processes that can support development teams as applications and infrastructure requirements change.Alongside his professional DevOps work, Gaddi is researching the integration of artificial intelligence with cloud infrastructure and DevOps practices. His current research explores learning-based methods for identifying security, performance, cost and sustainability issues in Infrastructure-as-Code, AI-driven approaches for predicting failures and supporting self-healing cloud-native systems, and explainable AI for adaptive security automation across CI/CD pipelines.Gaddi has been involved in cloud storage, server and database migration to Microsoft Azure, and assisted teams in transitioning outdated and monolithic software architectures to modern and modular microservice designs. He has also assisted in cutting down application errors by about 20% through better code practices.Gaddi was born in Hyderabad, India, and graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering at Sri Indu Institute of Engineering and Technology before relocating to the United States in 2021 and completing his Master's degree in Computer Science at Lewis University in 2023. His academic background, combined with practical experience, has shaped his focus on cloud computing, automation and software delivery.

Pavan Kalyan

Independent Researcher

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Chicago DevOps Engineer Pavan Kalyan Gaddi Highlights Rise of AI-Integrated Automation in Cloud Infrastructure News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 21, 2026, 11:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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