Monetize360 Introduces AI Revenue Factory, Bringing Monetization And Consumption Intelligence Under One Roof

Monetize360- AI RevenueFactory

Helping AI providers maximize profitability and enterprises get more value from every dollar spent on AI.

- Murali Saravu

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monetize360 today introduced AI Revenue Factory, the commercial layer for the AI-first world, bringing together three complementary platforms: RevenueEngine for AI monetization, ValueEngine for enterprise AI value optimization, and Outcome Intelligence, the revenue intelligence data platform powering both.

As AI factories scale and inference and agentic workloads create new patterns of consumption, a critical economic challenge is emerging. AI infrastructure and service providers need to convert growing consumption into profitable revenue, while enterprises need to ensure their AI investments deliver measurable business value.

AI Revenue Factory addresses these challenges by connecting AI consumption to commercial intelligence, revenue, profitability and business outcomes.

RevenueEngine: Turning AI consumption into profitable revenue.

RevenueEngine helps AI infrastructure providers, neoclouds and AI service providers commercialize AI consumption through metering, pricing, contracting, billing and settlement.

It supports flexible commercial models, including usage-based, subscription and outcome-based pricing, enabling providers to adapt how they sell AI services as the market evolves.

By capturing billable consumption, reducing revenue leakage and improving pricing decisions, RevenueEngine helps providers maximize revenue realization and profitability.

ValueEngine: Maximizing returns on AI investments.

ValueEngine helps enterprises measure, manage and optimize AI consumption across infrastructure, models, applications and agentic workloads.

By connecting AI consumption, costs and business outcomes, it helps enterprises identify inefficiencies, optimize investments and make informed decisions about where AI resources deliver the greatest business impact.

The objective is to move beyond cost visibility and help enterprises maximize the value generated from every dollar invested in AI.

Outcome Intelligence: Turning AI data into commercial intelligence

At the heart of AI Revenue Factory is Outcome Intelligence, Monetize360's revenue intelligence data platform powering both RevenueEngine and ValueEngine.

By connecting consumption, commercial data and business outcomes, Outcome Intelligence transforms operational data into actionable commercial intelligence.

- For AI providers, it helps identify revenue leakage, optimize pricing and uncover opportunities to improve profitability.

- For enterprises, it connects AI spending to business outcomes, helping organizations evaluate consumption efficiency, optimize investments and maximize returns.

Through its ability to understand, predict and recommend, Outcome Intelligence enables smarter commercial decisions across both sides of AI economics.

Building the business of AI:

“The AI industry has spent billions building the infrastructure to create intelligence. But creating intelligence and capturing its economic value are two different challenges,” said Murali Saravu, Founder and CEO of Monetize360.

“For AI providers, the challenge is turning consumption into profitable revenue. For enterprises, it's about getting measurable value from every dollar invested in AI. We built AI Revenue Factory to address both sides of that equation.”

The commercial layer for the AI ecosystem:

Designed to complement existing AI infrastructure and platforms, AI Revenue Factory supports the evolving economics of GPU infrastructure, inference services, AI agents and outcome-driven applications.

Its modular architecture enables organizations to adopt the capabilities relevant to their business, with Outcome Intelligence providing the shared intelligence that strengthens both RevenueEngine and ValueEngine.

Introduced during GTC Berlin 2026, AI Revenue Factory reflects Monetize360's focus on an increasingly important dimension of AI infrastructure: turning AI consumption into sustainable revenue, profitability and measurable business value.

About Monetize360:

Monetize360 is building the commercial layer for the AI-first world. Its AI Revenue Factory brings together RevenueEngine, ValueEngine and Outcome Intelligence to help AI providers monetize services and enterprises maximize returns on AI investments.

By connecting AI consumption to revenue, profitability and business outcomes, Monetize360 helps organizations turn AI investments into measurable economic value.

Viroo Mirji

Monetize360, Inc

+1 408-667-3109

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Monetize360 Introduces AI Revenue Factory, Bringing Monetization and Consumption Intelligence Under One Roof News Provided By Monetize360, Inc October 21, 2026, 11:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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