Dr Kalyani Gopal, Highlighted By Influential Women, Advances Healing, Justice, And Dignity Through Clinical Psychology

MUNSTER, IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice Owner, and Founder of the SAFE Coalition for Human Rights, She Has Spent More Than 35 Years Supporting People Through Difficult TimesMunster, Indiana – Dr Kalyani Gopal is a clinical psychologist and advocate for healing, justice, and human dignity who has spent more than 35 years working with people through the most difficult periods of their lives. She owns a private psychology practice and is the founder of the SAFE Coalition for Human Rights. She also serves as President of the Psychology Coalition of Accredited NGOs at the United Nations. Holding a PhD and the HSPP credential, Kalyani works as a clinician, educator, researcher, international speaker, and humanitarian leader. She trains professionals who support survivors of human trafficking, runs a successful shelter she is scaling up to 40 beds, has adopted villages in India, and has worked for decades on trauma-informed care, community strengthening, and human rights on a global scale. Her work spans individual therapy, community programs, professional training, and international advocacy.Kalyani earned her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and is a member of the American Psychological Association. She is the author of Strong Roots, Safe Wings and Foster Parenting Step by Step, books that offer practical tools for healing, resilience, and recovery. Through these books, she extends her clinical knowledge to families and caregivers who may never sit in her office. Her leadership of the Psychology Coalition connects psychological expertise with the global human rights work of accredited organizations at the United Nations. She continues to develop clinical programs, conduct research, and advocate for survivors of trafficking, violence, and complex trauma around the world. Among all her accomplishments, she considers raising her children her greatest, along with the patience, compassion, and perspective that came with it. Her specialties bring together her roles as a clinical psychologist, business owner, and author.Kalyani attributes her success to her upbringing. The best career advice she has received is simple: stay organized. For young women entering her field, she advises taking time to make decisions and weigh the pros and cons, reminding them that the world will not run away while they do. She encourages them not to follow what everyone else is doing but to pursue what their hearts want, even if it is not the most popular path. Above all, she urges them not to measure success by other people's standards. Her advice reflects a career built on thoughtful choices rather than conventional expectations, and she believes a path chosen with care and conviction is more rewarding than one chosen to please others.Guided by a belief in the goodness and resilience of people, Kalyani leads with compassion, integrity, and a lifelong commitment to lasting change. Her work with survivors, her training of professionals, and her leadership at the United Nations level all reflect that belief. As an international speaker and humanitarian leader, she continues to share what she has learned with audiences around the world. Outside her work, she enjoys time with her adult children, dogs, reading nonfiction thrillers, writing, and connecting with close friends. Dr. Gopal's work continues to bring hope and practical support to survivors and to the professionals who serve them.Learn More about Dr Gopal:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website, and books .Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr Kalyani Gopal, Highlighted By Influential Women, Advances Healing, Justice, And Dignity Through Clinical Psychology News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.