Influential Women Acknowledges Susan Jackson: Expanding Advanced Academics And Opening Doors For Students And Leaders

BAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deputy Superintendent of Goose Creek CISD, She Leads Districtwide Curriculum and Instruction Initiatives and Has Grown Dual Credit Enrollment From 60 Seats to More Than 4,000Baytown, Texas – Susan Jackson is the Deputy Superintendent of Goose Creek CISD, where she leads districtwide curriculum and instruction initiatives. With more than three decades in education, she has built a career around expanding opportunity for students and developing the leaders who serve them. Under her leadership, the district's dual credit enrollment has grown from 60 seats to more than 4,000, giving thousands of students, many of them first-generation college-goers, a head start toward college, military service, or skilled careers. She is also known for turning around struggling schools and for mentoring the next generation of education leaders. Her work touches every level of the district, from classroom instruction to long-term academic planning. Her specialties include curriculum and instruction, dual credit opportunities, and school turnaround, and Influential Women has named her a featured honoree for 2026.Susan's belief in expanding access to advanced academics began with her own experience as a student. When she was in high school, her mother petitioned the local school board to allow her to take college coursework before graduation. That act of advocacy opened doors for Susan and shaped her conviction that students should have access to rigorous learning when they are ready for it. It also taught her the power of perseverance and of believing in someone's potential. Decades later, that lesson has become the foundation of her work to give students across her district the same kind of opportunity she was given. Every student who earns college credit before graduation is, in a sense, part of the legacy of that early moment of advocacy.The growth of dual credit in Goose Creek CISD represents a significant expansion of opportunity for the district's students. Moving from 60 seats to more than 4,000 means that thousands of students now leave high school with college credit already earned. For many first-generation college-goers, that head start can make the difference between seeing college as out of reach and seeing it as a real possibility. Others use the credits as a foundation for military service or skilled careers, giving them momentum toward their goals. Susan sees each of these paths as valuable, because each represents a student with more choices than before. The work reflects her conviction that access to advanced academics should not depend on a student's background or a family's history with higher education. It also extends to an entire district the opportunity her own mother fought to secure for her decades ago.Susan's commitment to dual credit extends well beyond Goose Creek CISD. As president of the Texas Dual Credit Association, she organizes statewide conferences that help broaden dual credit access for students across Texas. She is also a member of the Texas Association of School Boards, the Texas Association of School Administrators, Kiwanis, and the Baytown and Highland's chambers of commerce. Her community involvement includes support for Communities In Schools, and Raise Your Hand Texas. She also serves on the Houston Methodist Women's Advisory Board and the Houston Methodist Presidents Leadership Council.These commitments connect her work in schools with the wider community that students and families depend on. Through Kiwanis and the local chambers of commerce, she connects education with business and civic leaders. Her support for Communities In Schools and Raise Your Hand Texas aligns with her focus on student success. Her roles with Houston Methodist extend her leadership into health and community advocacy.Susan made history as the first female high school principal in Baytown. When she was named to lead a campus of 2,400 students, her ability to lead was initially questioned because of her gender. She answered those doubts with results, raising one campus's performance rating from underperforming to exceeding excellence through systemic instructional improvements. For Susan, the lesson of that turnaround was that consistent, systemic improvements can lift an entire campus. That experience strengthened her understanding of how leadership, clear expectations, and strong instruction can change outcomes for an entire school community. It also deepened her commitment to helping other women advance in a field where senior leadership remains largely male. Her record in school turnaround continues to inform the way she supports campuses across the district today.Susan earned a master's degree in Secondary School Administration and Principalship from Stephen F. Austin State University. More recently, she completed her Doctor of Education at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Throughout her academic and professional journey, she has been supported by mentors including Dr. Randal O'Brien and Dr. Melissa Duarte, as well as Dr. Michelle Peters, who guided her through her doctoral studies at UH-Clear Lake. Dr. Peters helped her navigate a rigorous experience and encouraged critical thinking and perseverance. Susan also credits her family for encouraging her to pursue graduate study and leadership roles. Earning her doctorate later in her career reflected the same belief in lifelong growth that she now encourages in others.Susan attributes her success to the people who believed in her, challenged her, and invested in her, both women and men. She credits her mentors for shaping her growth and her family for their unwavering support. Her mother's advocacy before the school board remains one of the most important examples in her life, a reminder of what can happen when someone believes in a young person's potential. Susan firmly believes that no one succeeds alone, and she gives credit to the mentors, colleagues, friends, and family who have supported her. For her, leadership means creating opportunities for others, and she is committed to mentoring future leaders, especially aspiring women leaders.Mentoring is one of the most personal parts of Susan's work. Having faced doubts about her own leadership because of her gender, she understands the obstacles women can encounter as they move into senior roles. She makes a point of helping women advance in a field where senior leadership remains largely male, offering encouragement, perspective, and practical guidance. She draws on the example of her own mentors, including Dr. O'Brien, Dr. Duarte, and Dr. Peters, who saw potential in her and urged her toward opportunities she had not imagined. Today she aims to do the same for others, recognizing their potential and encouraging them to take the next step. In her view, every leader she helps develop extends the reach of her work to students she may never meet.The best career advice Susan has received came in two stages. Early in her career, her principal encouraged her to pursue a master's degree, a step that opened leadership opportunities she had not imagined. Later, Dr. O'Brien challenged her to earn her doctorate. The common message was never to limit her own potential. Through these experiences, she learned to embrace challenges, persevere through uncertainty, and say yes to opportunities that felt intimidating. Today, she works to recognize potential in others and to encourage them to move beyond their comfort zones, passing on the same encouragement that shaped her own path.For young women entering education, Susan's advice is to lead with courage, purpose, and authenticity. She describes education as one of the most rewarding careers because it allows people to change lives. Some of her most meaningful moments have come from seeing a first-generation college student earn a degree, a graduate succeed in the military, and a former student thrive in a dream career. She believes that helping one student can change a family's trajectory for generations. She encourages young women to believe in themselves even when they feel uncertain, to seek mentors who will challenge and encourage them, and then to become mentors themselves. Leadership, she reminds them, is about lifting others, not about titles. In her experience, the leaders who make the greatest difference are those who invest in the people around them, whatever position they hold, and that kind of leadership can begin at any stage of a career.Susan sees the field of education navigating a rapidly changing landscape while working to ensure that every student has access to high-quality public education. As a woman in executive school leadership, she has experienced unique challenges and biases, and she notes that women remain underrepresented in top-level education positions even as progress has been made. At the same time, she sees significant opportunities to expand dual credit, early college, career and technical education, and other advanced pathways so that students have meaningful choices. She also views recent Texas school choice and voucher legislation as a chance for public schools to learn from the private and charter sectors, particularly in innovation, customer service, and continuous improvement. Educational leaders, she believes, should embrace change as a catalyst while remaining committed to equity, excellence, and opportunity. She believes students and families benefit when public schools embrace fresh ideas and commit to continuous improvement.Faith, family, service, integrity, and a belief in the transformative power of education are Susan's core values. Her family is her greatest source of strength, and she hopes her children see that perseverance, compassion, and hard work make it possible to pursue meaningful goals while staying grounded. She views education as one of the most powerful tools for changing lives. She is passionate about expanding opportunities for students and families, mentoring future leaders, and encouraging women to pursue leadership. She believes leadership carries a responsibility to give back and to serve with humility, and she tries to model that responsibility in her daily work. She hopes her own story shows both her children and her students that a commitment to service can shape an entire career.Looking ahead, Susan is open to a superintendency or to a role beyond the public sector, wherever she can continue to expand opportunity. She hopes to be remembered for the lives she touched, the leaders she developed, and the opportunities she created. Her guiding conviction is that lifting up one student or one emerging leader can change a family's course for generations. From her own early start in college coursework to the thousands of students now earning college credit in her district, her career has come full circle. Susan Jackson's legacy is one of opened doors and of an enduring belief that every student and every aspiring leader deserves the chance to rise.Learn More about Susan Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Acknowledges Susan Jackson: Expanding Advanced Academics And Opening Doors For Students And Leaders News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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