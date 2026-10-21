UAE Diversifies Energy Sources To Ensure Reliable Supplies, Minister Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the UAE continues to advance its energy sector by diversifying energy sources, expanding clean energy projects, and improving energy efficiency to ensure reliable supplies, meet growing demand, and strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion of World Energy Day, observed annually on October 22, Al Mazrouei said,“Our vision for the future of energy is based on the understanding that energy security and emissions reduction are complementary goals. A successful energy transition requires a diversified energy mix that ensures reliable supplies, increases the share of clean energy, and meets future demand.”

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He noted that World Energy Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of diversifying energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and aligning increased energy production with economic growth and emissions reduction goals. He explained that the UAE adopts a long-term approach to energy planning, encouraging investment and partnerships while leveraging advanced technologies to improve resource efficiency and strengthen the energy system's ability to respond to economic, climate, and technological changes.

He highlighted that the UAE's renewable energy capacity has increased more than 63-fold over the past decade, from 129 megawatts in 2015 to more than 8.2 gigawatts in 2025. Clean energy accounted for 32.4 per cent of the country's electricity generation in 2025, with a target of increasing this share to 35 per cent by 2031. These efforts reflect the UAE's commitment to expanding the contribution of clean energy to its energy mix while meeting future electricity demand.

Al Mazrouei added that the expansion of clean energy is supported by planned national investments of up to Dh200 billion through 2030 to develop clean energy projects and meet the needs of economic and population growth, alongside greater private sector participation and stronger partnerships across the energy sector.

He emphasised that directing investments toward expanding generation capacity supports the UAE's energy targets and strengthens the sector's ability to meet the country's development needs.

Al Mazrouei stressed that major national projects play a vital role in diversifying the UAE's energy mix by combining renewable energy with peaceful nuclear energy.

He pointed to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which has a generation capacity of 5.6 gigawatts, supplies 25 per cent of the UAE's electricity needs, and prevents 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually. This contributes to reliable electricity supplies, increased clean energy generation, and reduced emissions from the energy sector.

He further noted that the UAE continues to strengthen its domestic clean energy capabilities while expanding international investments to diversify its energy mix, enhance energy security, and reinforce strategic partnerships. In this context, the targeted generation capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park by 2030 has been increased by 60 percent.

Meanwhile, Masdar's investments have reached approximately US$45 billion, helping expand its clean energy portfolio to more than 65 gigawatts, with a target of reaching 100 gigawatts by 2030.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that improving energy efficiency remains a national priority alongside expanding generation capacity. Through advanced technologies and more efficient resource utilization, the UAE aims to generate greater economic value while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

He explained that energy sector development requires a balanced approach that combines increased supply capacity with improved consumption efficiency to optimize resource use and meet the demands of economic and population growth.

At the international level, Al Mazrouei highlighted the UAE Consensus, which established the global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. He also noted that the UAE leads the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance, supporting efforts to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements.

He stressed that expanding renewable energy and improving energy efficiency are complementary pathways toward advancing the global energy transition and reducing emissions.

Looking ahead, Al Mazrouei affirmed that the UAE's priorities include accelerating the implementation of energy projects, expanding private sector participation, developing financing mechanisms, and transforming emerging technologies into scalable, practical solutions.

He concluded by emphasising that these efforts aim to meet the country's development needs and deliver tangible results in energy supply reliability, resource efficiency, and economic competitiveness. The UAE will continue diversifying its energy sources and expanding clean energy projects through a long-term vision that addresses both current and future needs.

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