Dubai Police Impound 1,630 Vehicles Over Excessive Noise, Illegal Modifications

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 1,600 vehicles were impounded in Dubai during the first nine months of 2026 as police stepped up action against excessive vehicle noise and unauthorised modifications.

Dubai Police also issued 7,735 fines during the period. Of these, 2,045 were for excessive noise, leading to 333 vehicles being impounded. The remaining 5,690 violations involved unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines or chassis, with 1,297 vehicles impounded.

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The General Department of Traffic said the campaigns aim to curb disruptive driving, particularly in residential neighbourhoods, and promote safer roads.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic, said loud cars and motorcycles, particularly those with modified engines or exhaust systems, can disturb residents and affect public health.

Sudden or unusually loud sounds may also distract drivers and other road users, increasing the risk of accidents.

Under UAE traffic regulations, driving a vehicle that causes excessive noise carries a Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points. Unauthorised modifications to a vehicle's engine or chassis carry a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and 30 days of vehicle impoundment.

Additional measures may apply depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle. impoundment. These may include vehicle release fees in cases specified by the decree, Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.

Dubai Police are preparing to increase the number of devices used to detect and measure vehicle noise, with plans to deploy them across roads and in areas where violations occur. The technology will help identify noise sources and offending vehicles, strengthening traffic monitoring and enforcement.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged vehicle owners, particularly young motorists, to follow traffic laws, avoid illegal modifications to engines and exhaust systems, and refrain from driving in ways that disturb others.

He said increased enforcement and public awareness had contributed to a recent decline in excessive vehicle noise. Dubai Police will continue monitoring and awareness efforts, he added.

Dubai Police seize 497 vehicles for accumulated traffic fines in first half of 2026 Watch: Dubai Police impound car for dangerous stunt driving, raising noise levels Dh400 fine: Dubai drivers warned against excessive honking on roads

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