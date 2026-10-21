Gujarat CM Links Law And Order To State's Growth, Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, saying their dedication to maintaining law and order had contributed to the state's development and its emergence as a growth engine of the country.

Patel was speaking at a 'Police Commemoration Day' programme held at the Shahibaug Martyrs' Memorial in Ahmedabad on October 21.

The day is observed across the country every year to honour police personnel who have sacrificed their lives while protecting citizens and maintaining security.

During the ceremony, the names of police personnel from Gujarat who had died in the line of duty were read out, followed by a salute by the police force.

The police band played a solemn dirge in their memory.

The Chief Minister said a secure environment was essential for the state's development and progress, and acknowledged the role of police personnel in maintaining peace, public safety and law and order across Gujarat.

He also expressed gratitude to those who had made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties.

Congratulating the police force on the peaceful conclusion of the recent Navratri festival in Gujarat, Chief Minister Patel praised its commitment to duty.

"The dedication of police officers and personnel, along with the maintenance of an effective law and order system, had helped Gujarat strengthen its position as a growth engine for the country," he said.

Referring to initiatives taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Patel added: "The Prime Minister had taken several steps to recognise the contribution of the police force."

He cited the establishment of the National Police Memorial and the inauguration of the Police Museum in Delhi as initiatives that honour the sacrifices of police personnel and familiarise younger generations with their role and importance.

The programme was attended by Member of Parliament Dinesh Makwana and MLAs Hasmukh Patel, Kaushik Jain, Amul Bhatt, Dineshsinh Kushwaha and Kanchanben Radadiya.

Retired senior police officers and other officials also paid floral tributes at the memorial and bowed in respect to the personnel who had died in the line of duty.

Among the senior officials present were Director General of Police (DGP) G S Malik, Director General of Prisons K L N Rao, Director General of Police (Training) Nirja Gotru, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot and Additional Director General of Police Khurshid Ahmed, along with other senior officers and police personnel.