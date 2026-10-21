Uttarakhand Women To Get 33% Reservation In Cooperative Committees, CM Dhami Highlights Major Push

Dehradun: In order to increase the number of women in the cooperative sector, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the provision of 33% reservation for women in the managing committee of the cooperative societies. The move will help women in getting opportunities to become leaders, participate in decision-making and make them self-reliant.

"Through our efforts, we have ensured participation of women in co-operative institutions. In this context, women should not only avail the benefits of various government schemes but also participate in the decision-making bodies," he added in his message on social media platform X.

33% Reservation for Women in Uttarakhand Cooperative Societies

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand stated that by providing 33% reservation to women in the managing committee of cooperative societies, there will be new doors for women.

The cooperative institutions play an important role in agricultural development, milk production, livelihood of rural people and entrepreneurship. Representation of women in such cooperatives will provide opportunities for women to get engaged in the management of the organizations.

Women Empowerment: CM Dhami Emphasizes Leadership and Independence

According to CM Dhami, empowerment of women through provision of leadership chances and increasing women's involvement in decision-making processes is a priority for the government.

Women's representation in managing committees of cooperatives will give them chances to get managerial experience, learn about administrative duties and become involved in decision-making regarding issues of their villages.

This step also intends to involve women more in the process of economic and social development of their communities. Involvement in cooperatives will allow women to become more confident, improve their leadership qualities and play a bigger role in economic development of their communities.

Equal Opportunities for Women by Uttarakhand Government

CM Dhami also pointed out that one of the objectives of the government is to give equal opportunities to women to become part of the development of the state. Women also need to be given due place in public and community bodies.

Reservation system is aimed at giving more opportunities to women in terms of both economic and managerial participation.

The initiative can lead to increased inclusiveness and responsiveness of the institutions to local needs, by promoting women's involvement in institutional decision making processes.

The Implementation of the Initiative Will Shape Its Effectiveness

While the 33 percent reservation initiative intends to promote opportunities for women, its success will depend on the extent of women's participation in the decision-making process in committees.

Representation and leadership skills go hand-in-hand towards realizing the intended objectives of the initiative.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Mr. Dhami stressed the commitment of the state government towards women empowerment and leadership in Uttarakhand's development.