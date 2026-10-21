Want Muscular Body Like Tiger Shroff? Know His High-Octane Workout Routine

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You want to build a muscular body like Tiger Shroff? You need to understand the role of cardio, kickboxing, and strength training in his workout routine. You must focus on these fitness secrets to get that perfect physique.

You already know that three bike riders tried to shoot Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff last night. His driver and fans got injured in this incident. People know Tiger Shroff for his fitness, muscular body, and amazing action stunts. Regular workouts, cardio, martial arts, and strength training play a major role behind his fitness. You can follow his workout routine if you also want to build a fit and strong body.

Start your morning with cardio

Cardio exercises help you improve heart health, increase stamina, and burn calories. Tiger Shroff does cardio on a treadmill or stepmill for about 45 minutes in the morning. But beginners do not need to do cardio for such a long time. You can start by walking fast, cycling, or jogging slowly for 15 to 20 minutes based on your capacity.

Lifting weights alone is not enough to build a muscular body. You also need to work on your body agility, balance, and coordination. Activities like kickboxing and dance help you keep your body active. You can practice with trained experts if you have an interest in action and martial arts just like Tiger Shroff.

Strength training plays a major role in strengthening and developing your muscles. You can include exercises like push-ups, squats, pull-ups, and dumbbell workouts in this routine. You should use light weights in the beginning and focus on the right technique. You can slowly increase the weights or the number of repetitions based on your capacity. You must also give enough rest to different muscles instead of training the same muscle group every day.

Sports like football, cricket, and basketball help you keep your body active and improve your body coordination. Sports hold a lot of importance in Tiger Shroff's fitness routine. You can choose any sport of your choice and include it in your routine for a few days a week.

You need a proper diet and sleep along with workouts to build a muscular body. You must include enough protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your diet. Eggs, lentils, paneer, milk, and curd are great choices for protein. You also need plenty of sleep along with this diet.