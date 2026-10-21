Uzbekistan, Rockefeller Foundation Discuss Food Security, Climate Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov met with Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah on October 21 in the United States to discuss potential cooperation on food security, climate change mitigation, and innovative agricultural solutions.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the foundation and Uzbekistan, as well as other Central Asian countries.

Rajiv Shah stated that he had heard positive feedback about Uzbekistan and noted the foundation's interest in developing cooperation with countries across the region.

The discussions covered opportunities to strengthen food security, mitigate the effects of climate change, improve the efficient use of natural resources and introduce innovative solutions in agriculture.

At the end of the meeting, Abdurakhmonov invited Rajiv Shah to visit Uzbekistan to discuss potential areas of cooperation in greater detail.

The Rockefeller Foundation, established in 1913 by American industrialist John D. Rockefeller, is an independent philanthropic organization that supports initiatives in food security, public health, climate resilience, energy access and economic opportunity. In 2025, the foundation awarded more than $350 million through 235 grants and program-related investments and reported mobilizing $32 billion in total capital for philanthropic initiatives, including funds mobilized indirectly through its partners. Its food systems portfolio includes initiatives focused on regenerative agriculture and expanding access to nutritious food. Rajiv Shah has served as the foundation's president since 2017.