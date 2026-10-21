Hebei Shoulang Facility Using Lanzatech Technology Achieves World's First ISCC EU RCF Certification For Ethanol Produced From Steel Mill Waste Gases



Hebei Shoulang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hebei Shoulang”) in Tangshan, Hebei Province, China, has achieved ISCC EU Recycled Carbon Fuel (RCF) producer certification

ISCC EU certification verifies compliance with the sustainability criteria and GHG savings methodology implemented under the EU's Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and is recognized by the European Commission. It is also approved by the UK's Department for Transport to demonstrate compliance with the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO) and the UK SAF Mandate Certificate was issued under the ISCC EU scheme, following an audit by SCS Global Services and its China-based affiliate, Beijing Green Forest Certification

SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”) today announced that Hebei Shoulang, located in Tangshan, Hebei Province, China, has been certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU scheme as a Recycled Carbon Fuel (RCF) producer.

The ISCC EU certification standard is recognized by the European Commission. It complies with the sustainability criteria laid down in the Renewable Energy Directive (2018/2001/EU), which promotes the use of renewable energy sources.

Hebei Shoulang is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Shougang LanzaTech Technology Co., Ltd., (“SGLT”, 02553.HK). The facility uses patented gas fermentation technology licensed from LanzaTech to convert waste gases from steel production into ethanol. Certification enables certified and compliant volumes of the facility's ethanol to be marketed as recycled carbon fuel for direct use in European Union marine and road markets, as well as for aviation fuel markets in the European Union and United Kingdom, subject to any additional regulatory requirements in those markets.

“This is a significant milestone for SGLT and for the Hebei Shoulang facility,” said Qingkun Song, Deputy General Manager of SGLT.“Achieving ISCC EU certification for recycled carbon fuel shows that carbon recycling is not only technically proven, but commercially relevant in regulated fuel markets. We are proud to help establish this new category and to support growing demand for certified lower-carbon fuels across Europe and beyond.”

Under RED III, EU Member States require fuel suppliers to incorporate increasing shares of renewable fuels to meet national transport decarbonization targets, and may allow recycled carbon fuels to count toward them. ISCC EU certification provides the verified sustainability, GHG emission savings calculations and chain-of-custody documentation obligated parties need to count certified volumes of ethanol, including from Hebei Shoulang, toward these targets, where national rules allow.

Meo Carbon Solutions, a sustainability consultancy specializing in greenhouse gas accounting, regulatory advice, and certification pathways for sustainable fuels, supported LanzaTech and Hebei Shoulang through the process. LanzaTech also worked with Brookfield to address renewable power requirements for the facility, a complex element of the pathway that is expected to inform future recycled carbon fuel certifications.

“Achieving ISCC EU certification for recycled carbon fuel at Hebei Shoulang is a critical step in opening regulated European fuel markets to our CarbonSmart ethanol,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO and Board Chair of LanzaTech.“This is not just another certificate; it creates a near-term pathway to monetize recycled carbon in EU marine and road markets, while positioning us for aviation opportunities in the EU and UK. In mandated markets where verified carbon intensity carries real value, certification is what turns customer interest into revenue opportunity and accelerates our path to profitability.”

Additional Supporting Quotes:

Quote from Dario Formenti, ISCC Senior Manager & Technical Lead for Aviation & Maritime, ISCC System GmbH:

“For ISCC, it has been a pleasure to continue working with LanzaTech and to see its facility in China achieve ISCC EU certification for Recycled Carbon Fuels, supporting the broader development of the renewable fuels ecosystem. As a leading sustainability certification scheme, ISCC supports organizations globally to build credible, sustainable supply chains through rigorous certification, including for innovative feedstocks and production pathways. This allows emerging technologies and fuels to demonstrate compliance with sustainability requirements and access regulated markets.”

Quote from Don Scott, ISCC Program Director, SCS Global Services:

"This certification proves that recycled carbon fuels can meet the same rigorous sustainability standards that govern the rest of the renewable fuel market. Our audit confirmed that Hebei Shoulang's chain of custody and greenhouse gas accounting meet the ISCC EU scheme's requirements. This achievement shows that facilities converting industrial waste gas into usable fuel can meet the standards that regulated European markets demand."

Quote from Dr. Carola Krevert, Senior Project Manager & Team Lead New Market Certification, Meo Carbon Solutions GmbH:

“The successful certification of Hebei Shoulang demonstrates the value of combining deep local market expertise with strong regulatory and certification knowledge. LanzaTech's understanding of the Chinese market and innovative technology, together with Meo Carbon Solutions' expertise in certification requirements, including the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) framework and ISCC EU scheme, helped support a complex certification process. We are proud to have contributed to this important milestone and look forward to seeing recycled carbon fuels play an increasing role in the transition to more sustainable transport fuels.”

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

About ISCC

Founded in 2010 through a multi-stakeholder initiative, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a globally applicable and leading certification system designed to enhance traceable, sustainable, deforestation-free, and climate-friendly supply chains.

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