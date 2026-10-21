Crusoe Announces Support For NVIDIA DSX POD, Bringing Field-Proven Crusoe Sparktm Platform To The Expanding Modular Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crusoe brings six years of field-proven experience engineering, building, and operating modular AI factories at scale, and is the first provider to manufacture its own data centers and integrate them with its cloud platform, Crusoe Cloud



Six Years of Modular Operations: Crusoe has built and operated modular AI factories since 2020.

Vertically Integrated Manufacturing: Production of Crusoe Spark is powered by Crusoe's in-house engineering and domestic manufacturing footprint, including the 352,000 sq ft Crusoe Spark Factory in Brighton, Colorado, with next-generation liquid units slated for 2027. Vertically Integrated AI Cloud: Crusoe stands out as the first provider to unite in-house modular data center manufacturing with Crusoe Cloud AI cloud platform end-to-end.



DENVER, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced that its Crusoe SparkTM modular AI data center platform will support the newly announced NVIDIA DSX POD reference design, a blueprint for modular infrastructure for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform, providing a foundation for both high-performance AI and safer deployment of AI agents. Crusoe welcomes the NVIDIA DSX POD reference design as a foundation for factory-integrated Vera Rubin deployments, building on the benefits of the modular approach Crusoe has championed since 2020. As part of the DSX POD ecosystem, Crusoe bridges physical data center manufacturing and cloud operations, bringing six years of field-proven modular engineering and a live Crusoe Cloud platform directly to Vera Rubin NVL72 deployments.

To meet the surging demand for AI-powered innovation, modular infrastructure provides a fast, flexible path to deploy productive compute capacity and complement large-scale facility builds. Crusoe was an early pioneer in this modular approach, deploying compact data centers to remote locations. In 2022, Crusoe expanded its footprint for Crusoe Cloud and acquired electrical manufacturing specialist Easter-Owens Electric to bring manufacturing in-house. Crusoe formalized this platform as Crusoe SparkTM in 2025, and recently announced it will mass produce them at its new 352,000-square-foot Crusoe Spark Factory in Brighton, Colorado. Today, Crusoe also unveiled Crusoe Spark Liquid, its sixth-generation modular AI factory engineered for ultra-high-density systems like NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72.

“Modular isn't a new strategy or pivot for us. It's been in our DNA since our founding,” said Bryan Schramm, Head of Spark for Crusoe.“We've spent six years building, operating, and refining modular data centers in some of the most demanding environments on Earth. NVIDIA DSX POD establishes an important standard for the industry, and Crusoe brings nearly a decade of operational field experience, a 352,000-square-foot domestic factory floor, and active cloud customers running live workloads in production. As a result, Crusoe can deliver productive AI capacity in as little as three months.”

Because Crusoe vertically integrates hardware design, domestic factory production, field operations, and cloud software, it carries capacity seamlessly from the manufacturing floor to live AI workloads. Crusoe recently demonstrated this performance parity to achieve NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud performance inside a modular AI factory, proving Crusoe Spark delivers consistent, excellent performance per TCO. Customers can access NVIDIA Vera Rubin capacity through Crusoe Cloud, deploy dedicated units via Crusoe Edge Zones, or add standardized modular capacity to existing sites. The NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture builds on that foundation with an open-source runtime that helps organizations enforce policies governing AI agent access to data, tools, and networks.

“Modular AI factories are essential to meeting the global demand for accelerated computing, and partners like Crusoe are leading the way,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX Systems at NVIDIA.“With the NVIDIA DSX POD reference design, Crusoe applies its expertise in building modular AI factories to help customers bring production inference online faster with Vera Rubin infrastructure designed to deliver the lowest token cost at scale.”

To learn more about Crusoe Spark and Crusoe's modular AI infrastructure, visit crusoe.ai/spark.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

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