SUSE And Fujitsu Bring AI-Driven Quantum Computing To Sovereign Enterprise Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint initiative integrates SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA CUDA-Q on Fujitsu hardware to deliver the first unified, production-ready hybrid quantum and AI stack on sovereign infrastructure.

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE R , the leading sovereign open infrastructure company, and Fujitsu (FSAS) are partnering to deliver an AI-driven hybrid quantum platform integrating SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform on Fujitsu servers, designed to bring hybrid quantum intelligence out of the research lab and into the enterprise data center.

"As quantum computing shifts from theoretical physics into practical business assets, AI-driven orchestration is essential," said Thomas Di Giacomo, chief technology and product officer at SUSE. "By combining SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and NVIDIA CUDA-Q software, AI handles the heavy lifting behind the scenes. System administrators, cloud architects, and platform engineering teams can now deploy and manage complex hybrid quantum workloads using the enterprise tools, GitOps workflows, and security policies they already know."

"As Fujitsu expands its technology portfolio with our new quantum computer and Digital Annealer, this partnership delivers the secure infrastructure foundation enterprises need,” said Udo Wuertz, CTO Fsas Technologies EMEA at FSAS. "Running this stack on Fujitsu servers allows customers to supercharge their existing hardware investments and connect quantum simulation directly to production applications."

Operationalizing Hybrid Quantum Intelligence

This is one of the first times enterprise-grade hybrid quantum computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise are delivered as a unified, production-ready stack on sovereign infrastructure. FSAS is moving hybrid quantum intelligence from the research lab to the enterprise datacenter by treating quantum circuits as workload extensions of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, making AI-driven quantum computing manageable for standard IT teams.

Key Architectural Features:



Embedded Lifecycle Management: Natively packages, deploys and lifecycle-manages the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform through the SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA framework, eliminating manual patching and version-matching complexities.

Open Source AI or Open Sovereign AI (OSAI) Building-Block Kit: Delivers a modular abstraction layer, including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Agentic Coding, and LLM Serving, that standardizes AI deployment on Fujitsu and Supermicro hardware. Unified Hybrid Quantum Runtime: Integrates CUDA-Q platform directly into the compute broker to enable automated circuit submission and execution for hybrid quantum workloads.



Key Enterprise Benefits:



Standardized IT Operations: System administrators, cloud architects, and platform engineering teams can deploy and orchestrate hybrid quantum workloads using familiar enterprise IT tools, eliminating the need for specialized quantum physics expertise.

Operational Sovereignty & Data Ownership: Keeps proprietary IP, algorithms, and enterprise datasets strictly on-premises or within private infrastructure to maintain complete data residency and local security control. Simplified Management & Single Support: Reduces setup time and operational complexity through pre-validated reference architectures, automated lifecycle management, and a single-contract support model covering the entire hardware and software stack.



Availability

The joint hybrid quantum solution will be available in late 2026.

About SUSE

SUSE is the leading sovereign open infrastructure company where hybrid AI runs. Backed by 30 years of community collaboration, we transform open source innovation into secure, enterprise-grade solutions for mission-critical environments. Built on choice and neutrality, SUSE is the only platform that manages any Linux and Kubernetes distribution. Through our open infrastructure platform and partner ecosystem, IT leaders gain control over their data, budgets, and sovereign AI strategies. Our solutions deploy across hybrid environments, from developer workstations and on-premises data centers to multi-cloud and the farthest edge, and are optimized and validated for SAP. With SUSE, choice happens. Learn more at suse.com.

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