IREN To Advance Europe's Sovereign AI Ambitions With 300MW Spanish Campus



Planned 300MW Badajoz campus provides foundation for European AI Cloud capacity; initial operations targeted for 2028



IREN establishes IREN Europe, with Roberto Purcaro appointed as Executive Director for Europe, and the European board chaired by former Banco Santander CEO Ángel Corcóstegui

Campus designed for compatibility with NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Platform; IREN to offer managed AI cloud services for customers with data residency and operational requirements



BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) today announced that it has established IREN Europe and secured the civil works license for its planned AI data center in Badajoz, Extremadura, Spain. The project is planned to deliver approximately 300MW of capacity, with initial operations targeted for 2028.

IREN plans to offer AI cloud services from Badajoz, including managed services, to customers seeking greater choice over where their AI workloads run and how their data and infrastructure are managed in Europe. The campus is part of IREN's announced portfolio of more than 5GW of grid-connected power across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, positioning IREN to serve customers with different data residency requirements in each region.

“For customers in Europe, sovereign AI starts with two questions: where their data sits and who's running the infrastructure,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN.“That's what IREN Europe is for: our own sites, run by our own people, with a board that's accountable in Europe. Ángel and Roberto have spent their careers building and financing infrastructure globally and in Iberia, and Badajoz is the first project in Europe.”

The Badajoz campus

At Badajoz, IREN has secured grid-connected power and the civil works license for its planned 300MW campus. IREN continues to be in close consultation with local, regional and national authorities as the project advances. The campus is designed around closed-loop liquid cooling, which requires minimal water for cooling. It's also designed for compatibility with NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Platform.

IREN establishes European leadership

IREN has appointed Ángel Corcóstegui as Chair of the newly established board of directors of IREN Europe, the holding company for its European operations. Roberto Purcaro has been appointed Executive Director for Europe and joins the board.

IREN entered Europe in June 2026 with the acquisition of Nostrum Group, a Spain-based data center developer, and its team of more than 60, led by Gabriel Nebreda, Chief Executive Officer of IREN Spain.

Corcóstegui served as First Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander, where he led the integration of Banco Santander and Banco Central Hispano. He co-founded Magnum Capital, a private equity firm focused on Spain and Portugal. His infrastructure and energy experience includes chairing the engineering group Eptisa, Magnum Capital's control of the Portuguese wind operator Iberwind from 2008 to 2015, and a current seat as independent director of Moeve.

Purcaro brings more than 25 years of international experience in infrastructure, energy transition and digital infrastructure. Most recently, as Global Head of Complex Opportunities and Head of Italy at Macquarie Capital, he led the structuring of large-scale transactions involving multinational corporations, sovereign institutions and global investors.

“Spain has exceptional conditions to become a European hub for AI digital infrastructure, thanks to its excellent connectivity and abundant, competitive renewable energy,” said Corcóstegui.“It is an honor to chair IREN Europe and I look forward to helping execute our growth plans.”

“Badajoz is where IREN Europe begins,” said Purcaro.“IREN develops its own sites and operates them directly, and that's how we'll work in Europe. Our focus from here is the campus and the customers who'll use it.”

Managed AI cloud services in Europe

Following the completion of its acquisition of Mirantis, IREN's software capabilities, including k0rdent AI, can provision and manage AI infrastructure. These capabilities include workload isolation and operational controls that can help customers address data residency, security and governance requirements. k0rdent AI also integrates NVIDIA technologies, including NVIDIA Infra Controller (NICo) and NVIDIA Run:ai, into its unified platform. IREN intends to offer these capabilities alongside its European capacity as it comes online.



About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud platform, delivering data centers, compute and software for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of land and grid-connected power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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