House Of Doge Partners With Newly Formed Dogecoin Labs To Accelerate Dogecoin Ecosystem Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) House of Doge secures equity stake in Dogecoin Labs and a new long-term license with the Dogecoin Foundation, while redeploying capital toward building a tokenization platform for alternative investments.

Dogecoin Labs will unite Dogecoin product and development teams building applications, infrastructure and businesses in the Dogecoin ecosystem.

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO) (the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements positioning House of Doge to accelerate its growth strategy while supporting the next phase of real-world utility and commercial development for Dogecoin (DOGE). Under the agreements, House of Doge will contribute select product, engineering and commercial operations and related assets to the newly formed Dogecoin Labs in exchange for a strategic equity stake.

As part of the transaction, House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation have replaced their prior exclusive commercial agreement with a new long-term license. Under the new license, House of Doge holds the rights to continue its collaboration with 21Shares on the Dogecoin ETF (NASDAQ: TDOG), the 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (NASDAQ: TXXD) and the Dogecoin ETP listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and to develop future tokenized alternative investment products. The Foundation has entered into a new agreement with Dogecoin Labs as its official commercial partner, and House of Doge will share in that partnership's success through its strategic equity stake in Dogecoin Labs.

Dogecoin Labs will bring together product and engineering capabilities contributed by House of Doge with MyDoge, the Dogecoin super app, and DogeOS, the EVM-compatible application layer for Dogecoin. DogeOS is designed to add smart-contract capabilities and support faster, higher-capacity application activity using DOGE. By placing consumer distribution, product development, and application-layer infrastructure in one organization, Dogecoin Labs intends to reduce duplicated effort, shorten development cycles and produce shared technology that wallets, merchants, developers and other participants across the Dogecoin ecosystem can use.

Dogecoin Labs will be led by Jordan Jefferson and Alex Lewis, founders of DogeOS and MyDoge, along with Tim Stebbing, Dogecoin Foundation Director, supported by a team of leading Dogecoin developers and product experts. Mr. Stebbing will transition from the House of Doge board of directors to Dogecoin Labs.

“This partnership strengthens House of Doge's ability to execute our core growth strategy: tokenizing alternative investment products and unlocking value from our strategic investments in sports,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge.“For shareholders, it creates a more efficient operating model and frees up capital to develop and scale investment products designed to generate revenue and drive long-term value. Through our strategic equity stake, House of Doge shareholders benefit from what Dogecoin Labs builds, while we focus on our core growth initiatives.”

“Dogecoin already has the brand, the liquidity and one of the largest communities in crypto,” said Jordan Jefferson, CEO of Dogecoin Labs.“Dogecoin Labs brings together MyDoge, Such App, DogeOS and the teams building across consumer products, payments, commerce and application infrastructure. For the first time, those pieces sit under one roof with one mandate: build an economy around DOGE that matches the scale of the asset and its community.”

This strategic partnership ensures House of Doge remains a core participant in the Dogecoin ecosystem while significantly reducing the operating overhead and future capital requirements associated with maintaining direct product and engineering operations. Management expects to redirect those resources toward long-term growth initiatives, including the tokenization of alternative investment products and leveraging its strategic investments in sports. Looking ahead, House of Doge plans to announce additional strategic partnerships and initiatives to support this growth strategy.

ABOUT HOUSE OF DOGE INC.

House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO) is an alternative investment and tokenization platform. The Company develops regulated and tokenized investment products and holds strategic interests across sports franchises.

ABOUT DOGECOIN LABS

Dogecoin Labs is an independent organization established in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation to drive the next phase of Dogecoin growth. Led by CEO Jordan Jefferson, Dogecoin Labs brings together MyDoge, Such App, DogeOS and talented developers and product experts building wallets, payments, commerce, trading, DeFi, gaming, AI and social applications for Dogecoin.

ABOUT DOGECOIN FOUNDATION

Founded in 2014, the Dogecoin Foundation is the not-for-profit steward of Dogecoin, advancing the project through development and advocacy, defending the Dogecoin trademark and setting its long-term trailmap. The Foundation also backs open-source development across the Dogecoin ecosystem.

MEDIA CONTACTS

House of Doge: ...

Dogecoin Labs: ...

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's current expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "goal," "plan," "target," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," "may" and "will," or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance.

Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: satisfying applicable closing conditions and closing the transactions; completing the transactions with Dogecoin Labs; transferring assets and related operations; performing under the new license agreement with the Dogecoin Foundation; developing products under the license; collaborating with the Dogecoin Foundation and Dogecoin Labs on a project-by-project basis; achieving expected operating-overhead reductions; developing DogeOS and other Dogecoin applications; executing House of Doge's platform strategy, including its sports holdings; developing regulated and tokenized investment products; reducing future capital requirements; announcing additional strategic partnerships and initiatives; long-term Dogecoin adoption; and Dogecoin becoming a widely used global decentralized currency.

These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. These factors contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and future events will not occur. House of Doge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.