Dogecoin Labs Unites Dogecoin's Product Teams, Technology And Applications To Lead A New Chapter For DOGE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Established in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation and led by Jordan Jefferson, Dogecoin Labs brings together MyDoge, DogeOS, Such App, and Dogecoin Foundation product and development teams.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Labs today announced its formation in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation, consolidating products, intellectual property and development teams behind the Dogecoin ecosystem into one independent organization. Led by CEO Jordan Jefferson, founder of MyDoge and DogeOS, Labs will combine application infrastructure, consumer distribution and development expertise to build an economy around DOGE at the scale of its global community.

Dogecoin Labs will own and operate MyDoge, DogeOS and Such App, with intellectual property and development teams being contributed from both the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge.

The consolidation follows the recent launches of DogeOS public testnet and MyDoge V3. DogeOS gives developers a place to build, while MyDoge puts their applications in front of millions of Dogecoin holders. DOGE is one of the world's largest and most recognized digital assets, with deep global liquidity, millions of holders and one of crypto's most active communities. But the number of products, applications and businesses built specifically for Dogecoin is still small next to the scale of its audience. Dogecoin Labs is established to close that gap.

"No other digital asset has Dogecoin's combination of liquidity, community and cultural reach, and its potential has barely been tapped," said Jordan Jefferson, CEO of Dogecoin Labs. "We formed Dogecoin Labs to change that, bringing Dogecoin's top builders together in one organization. With DogeOS, developers can finally build applications on Dogecoin, and with MyDoge, they can put those apps in front of users from day one. The community has been saying 'DOGE to $1' for years. Our focus is to build the economy that ambition calls for."

A Dedicated Business for the Dogecoin Ecosystem

Established under an agreement with the Dogecoin Foundation, Dogecoin Labs will concentrate on developing products, application infrastructure and commercial opportunities for Dogecoin. The Foundation will continue its stewardship, open-source development support, advocacy and community work. The transaction brings Foundation-related intellectual property, product and technology assets along with development expertise from House of Doge into Labs alongside MyDoge and DogeOS. This gives the organization a shared base of technology and talent for building products serving DOGE holders, independent developers and businesses.

Dogecoin Labs will build, launch and scale products that bring DOGE into everyday use. Its work will span consumer applications, wallets, payments, commerce, trading, DeFi, gaming, AI, social products and developer infrastructure. The two organizations will work in partnership. The Foundation will continue stewarding the broader ecosystem, supporting open development and representing community priorities. Dogecoin Labs will bring to market products and applications that serve DOGE holders, developers and businesses.

“Dogecoin has always been a currency for the people, shaped by an open community of developers and contributors,” said Tim Stebbing, Director of Dogecoin Foundation and Dogecoin Labs.“Dogecoin Labs creates a focused organization for turning the strength of this community into products people use, while preserving the principles and open development model at the heart of Dogecoin.”

MyDoge V3 Brings Applications to Users

MyDoge V3 has also launched and rolled out to users in recent weeks, connecting the wallet's consumer platform with applications being built on DogeOS. MyDoge grew to more than 500,000 users without paid acquisition. Combining MyDoge and DogeOS within Dogecoin Labs connects application development with an established user base. Developers gain a route to Dogecoin users, while holders gain access to a growing range of applications through MyDoge. MyDoge has also taken Dogecoin into mainstream business and sports. Its founding chairman, Bill Lee, tipped $600,000 in DOGE to acquire a team in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, the largest commercial Dogecoin transaction recorded at the time, and discussed the deal on Fox Business.

DogeOS Public Testnet Is Live

DogeOS launched its public testnet on September 30, giving developers an EVM-compatible application environment for Dogecoin. Developers use familiar tooling to build and test applications across trading, DeFi, payments, gaming, AI, social products and digital assets. The public testnet provides a place for teams to deploy applications, gather feedback and develop products for DOGE holders. Dogecoin Labs will support this work through its own development teams and infrastructure available to independent ecosystem builders.

Such App

Such App and its development team will join Dogecoin Labs, adding merchant payment rails alongside MyDoge's consumer reach and DogeOS's application infrastructure. Such's beta already supports selling goods and services for DOGE, including invoicing and in-person QR payments. Planned integration with DogeOS will connect merchants with the wider application ecosystem, completing the connection between developers, consumers and businesses. Together, the three products lay the foundation for DOGE payments at scale across online and in-person commerce, giving holders more places to spend and merchants a way to turn Dogecoin's global audience into paying customers.

ABOUT DOGECOIN LABS

Dogecoin Labs is an independent organization established in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation to drive the next phase of Dogecoin growth. Led by CEO Jordan Jefferson, Dogecoin Labs brings together MyDoge, Such App, DogeOS and talented developers and product experts building wallets, payments, commerce, trading, DeFi, gaming, AI and social applications for Dogecoin.

ABOUT THE DOGECOIN FOUNDATION

Founded in 2014, the Dogecoin Foundation is the not-for-profit steward of Dogecoin, advancing the project through development and advocacy, defending the Dogecoin trademark and setting its long-term trailmap. The Foundation also backs open-source development across the Dogecoin ecosystem.

ABOUT MYDOGE

MyDoge is the leading Dogecoin mobile app, a self-custodial wallet trusted by more than 500,000 users to send, receive, store and tip DOGE. As the primary consumer gateway to Dogecoin, MyDoge connects its users directly to the applications being built on DogeOS.

ABOUT DOGEOS

DogeOS is the App Layer for Dogecoin, where community, culture, and liquidity come together to power the next generation of consumer apps. Founded by the team behind the MyDoge, the #1 Dogecoin wallet DogeOS champions Dogecoin as the people's currency by empowering developers to build experiences in gaming, DeFi, AI, and more – all backed by the world's most iconic crypto brand. To learn more about DogeOS and its mission to transform Dogecoin from a meme chain to a thriving app ecosystem, visit dogeos.co and follow DogeOS on X at x.com/DogeOS

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