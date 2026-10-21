Kim Adams, Profiled By Influential Women, Builds Strong Teams And Stable Operations Across The Water Treatment Industry

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eastern Regional Area Manager for Packard Culligan Water, She Oversees Five Dealerships and Brings a 32-Year Career of Leadership to East Coast MarketsMinnetonka, Minnesota – Kim Adams is the Eastern Regional Area Manager for Packard Culligan Water, where she oversees operations across five dealerships and provides regional leadership for East Coast markets. Her role calls for balancing the needs of customers, employees, and the business across multiple locations. Her 32-year career in water treatment began in 1992, when she joined the industry as an office manager. She advanced through general manager and area manager roles before stepping into her current position. Working in nearly every part of a dealership, from the front office to general management, gave her a clear understanding of the needs of each team. Her expertise includes financial accountability, operational excellence, workplace safety, and building organizational structures that support long-term success. Over the years, she has stabilized and scaled operations, rebuilt underperforming locations, integrated acquisitions, and launched new locations while maintaining a consistent culture, earning a reputation as a trusted and respected leader.Kim credits much of her advancement to hands-on experience and continuous learning. She earned the Certified Water Specialist designation through the Water Quality Association, where she is a member, and has completed numerous leadership and professional development programs. She attributes her success to a commitment to growing other leaders and believes everyone should have the opportunity to grow. She spends significant time building trust and relationships, and she focuses on retaining employees and helping them advance within the organization. In her view, developing people is just as important as developing businesses, and growing other leaders, building trust-based relationships, and retaining talented employees are the foundations of sustainable success.Kim has watched the water treatment industry become more diverse and is proud to see more women pursuing leadership roles. Her advice to young women entering the field is to take every opportunity to learn and grow, attend industry events, and join the Water Quality Association. She also encourages them to pursue the CWS certification to build knowledge and credibility. She believes industry events and professional associations help newcomers build networks, learn from experienced colleagues, and stay current, while certification demonstrates both knowledge and commitment to customers. Above all, she urges a genuine commitment to providing better water for families and customers, along with persistence, ongoing professional development, and a refusal to give up on their goals.Family, service, and community are the values Kim holds most important. She enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren, who remain a source of joy and balance in her life, and she gives back through board service with the Salvation Army and her local Kiwanis, as well as through the Culligan Cares campaign. Her board service reflects a long-standing commitment to supporting people in need and strengthening local communities, and Culligan Cares allows her to connect her professional work with giving back. These values guide her decisions and the positive impact she makes at work and in her community.Integrity, accountability, and a desire to help others succeed remain at the heart of her leadership, shaping how she treats employees, customers, and colleagues alike. From her first role as an office manager to her leadership of an entire region, her career demonstrates how steady growth, continuous learning, and genuine care for people can build a lasting legacy. Kim Adams continues to show how investing in people builds stronger organizations and stronger communities.Learn More about Kim Adams:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kim Adams, Profiled By Influential Women, Builds Strong Teams And Stable Operations Across The Water Treatment Industry News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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