Influential Women Spotlights Trisha Griffis: Building Infrastructure Aerospace And Defense Manufacturers Need To Scale

HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chief Executive Officer of Jer-nee, She Helps Advanced Manufacturers Create Predictable, Repeatable Processes Supported by People, Systems, and TechnologyHerriman, Utah – Trisha Griffis is the Chief Executive Officer of Jer-nee, also known as Journey, a company she founded to help aerospace, defense, and high-growth manufacturers build the operational infrastructure they need to scale. An operations strategist, entrepreneur, and execution partner, she focuses on predictable and repeatable processes supported by people, systems, and technology. Her expertise spans product lifecycle management, quality systems, organizational change management, enterprise software implementation, and executive operational strategy. Her specialties include operating model and systems design, enterprise systems architecture, compliance and quality system enablement, and aerospace quality management. Jer-nee is an Atlassian Gold Solutions Partner serving clients in advanced manufacturing and defense, and Trisha holds an AS9100 Lead Auditor certification issued by Axeon Corporation.Trisha entered the industry in 2004 after managing multiple tanning salon locations. She joined Control4 as a receptionist and advanced through inside sales, technical support, quality management, change control, and product lifecycle management, eventually leading enterprise system implementations. She then joined a startup that scaled through an IPO and a later acquisition by SanDisk, where her work included document control, PLM deployment, and ERP transitions. At Vivint Solar, she expanded into organizational change management and process optimization and became one of the top project managers in the technology organization. She later left to launch her consulting practice full-time.Having overcome significant personal challenges early in life, Trisha credits perseverance, vulnerability, and openness to growth for her success. Those beliefs grew from a career that started at a front desk and advanced through nearly every part of a technology business. The best career advice she received was to lead by example, since people respond best when leaders model the behaviors, attitude, and work ethic they expect. She believes great leaders trust their teams and allow people to learn from their mistakes. Her advice to young women is to believe in their ability to accomplish what they set out to do, to ask questions, to pursue new opportunities, and to admit when they are still learning. She sees vulnerability as a strength that helps build relationships and open doors.Trisha names networking as one of the biggest challenges in her field, since access to key decision-makers is essential for growth. Her approach is to step outside her comfort zone, be authentic, and build meaningful professional connections. She mentors aspiring professionals, especially women, encouraging them to build confidence and pursue their ambitions.In her writing for Influential Women, she has explored why transformation fatigue is real and how organizations can sequence change so teams can keep pace. She recommends letting foundational changes land first, building changes around real jobs, pairing each change with something people can stop doing, and giving managers context early. She has described helping a defense drone manufacturer move through change in phases, beginning with its quality system foundation, then its Department of Defense documentation, and then full transformation. The company earned AS9100D certification on its first attempt and cut its change order cycle time from 10 days to 5. Trisha Griffis continues to help organizations manage complexity and turn ambitious growth into lasting results.Learn More about Trisha Griffis:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Trisha Griffis: Building Infrastructure Aerospace And Defense Manufacturers Need To Scale News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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