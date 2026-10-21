Carmen Porras, Featured By Influential Women, Brings Business Leadership And Heartfelt Care To Early Childhood Education

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lead Preschool Teacher at Geneva Day School, She Combines a Corporate Background, Bilingual Instruction, and a Deep Commitment to Children's DevelopmentBethesda, Maryland – Carmen Porras is a Lead Preschool Teacher at Geneva Day School in Potomac, Maryland, where she brings together business leadership, community engagement, and a deep commitment to children's development. There she guides her young learners through their earliest experiences of school with warmth and structure. She also teaches Spanish to preschool-aged children on Saturdays at Escuela Argentina, offering bilingual lessons that focus on creativity, confidence, and cultural appreciation. With more than eight years of experience in early childhood education, she applies her skills in leadership, communication, and organization to create supportive, inclusive, and developmentally appropriate classrooms. Her specialties include preschool education, early childhood education, bilingual education, and Spanish language instruction, and she speaks both Spanish and English.Carmen's path to the classroom began in a very different setting. She built her first career in corporate affairs, external relations, and community relations with Procter & Gamble in Costa Rica. She later spent several years raising her children and caring for her aging parents before returning to higher education to study early childhood education, a second career change that led to her current work. She holds an MBA from the Tecnológico de Costa Rica, a licentiate degree in marketing from Universidad Fidélitas, and a degree in Early Childhood Education and Teaching from Montgomery College. Her business background continues to inform the structure, communication, and organization she brings to her classroom every day.Carmen attributes her success to genuine care and dedication to every child. She believes building meaningful connections is central to early childhood education, and she recognizes that young children, who do not yet have full verbal skills, often communicate their needs through behavior. She sees each behavior as a form of communication and takes time to understand what a child may be trying to express before responding. She responds with empathy, patience, and understanding, creating a classroom where children feel safe, valued, and encouraged. The trust and affection her students show, she says, reflect the care she invests each day. This approach helps her build mutual respect and a nurturing classroom culture where children feel inspired to learn.For young women entering early childhood education, Carmen's advice is to trust themselves and their abilities. She encourages them to believe in the value they bring, to keep learning, and to stay confident in their purpose. As their experience grows, she recommends building a professional network of mentors, colleagues, and supporters who can offer guidance along the way. She believes that confidence grows with time and that every new experience in the classroom adds to a teacher's skill and understanding. With self-confidence, dedication, and a strong support system, she believes a career in the field can be deeply meaningful and rewarding.Integrity is the value Carmen holds above all others, both personally and professionally. She practices honesty, transparency, and genuineness, especially with young children, who she believes can recognize authenticity and sense when someone truly cares about them. She approaches every relationship with sincerity, compassion, and trust, creating a safe and supportive learning environment. Children, she believes, respond to adults who are honest and consistent, and that trust becomes the foundation for learning and growth. In her view, authenticity is the foundation of effective teaching.Carmen's bilingual work reflects her own background and her belief in the value of cultural appreciation. Teaching Spanish at Escuela Argentina allows her to share language and culture with young children in a way that builds creativity and confidence. Her ability to move between Spanish and English also helps her connect with children and families from different backgrounds.Carmen's commitment to children extends beyond her classroom. For three years, she volunteered as a Head Coach for Girls on the Run of Montgomery County, helping girls build confidence, resilience, and self-esteem. That work reflects the same goals she pursues in her classroom, helping young people feel capable and supported. She is also involved with the IDB Family Association. Her journey from the corporate world to the preschool classroom shows how purpose can guide a meaningful second career. Through her teaching, her bilingual instruction, and her volunteer work, Carmen Porras continues to help young children grow with confidence, curiosity, and a sense of belonging.Learn More about Carmen Porras:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Carmen Porras, Featured By Influential Women, Brings Business Leadership And Heartfelt Care To Early Childhood Education News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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