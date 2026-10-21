Jan Suraaj Party's Bihar Chief Assaulted In Car No FIR Registered

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) A video purportedly showing an attempted physical assault on the Jan Suraaj Party's Bihar President, Manoj Bharti, has surfaced, triggering indignation in political circles on Wednesday.

The video showing the misbehaviour with Manoj Bharti is reportedly 15 to 20 days old.

According to an official, the incident took place inside the Jan Suraaj Party office premises when Bharti was leaving in a car.

An individual allegedly confronted him, abused him, grabbed him by the collar and attempted to slap him.

Party workers present at the spot intervened and defused the situation.

The dispute reportedly arose over the alleged non-payment of rent for a car that had been used by the party office for around two years.

However, the claim regarding unpaid rental dues has not been independently verified.

Bharti subsequently submitted a written communication to the Patliputra police station informing it about the incident and requesting steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

According to police, the communication did not seek registration of an FIR.

Police conducted an enquiry after receiving the communication.

During the enquiry, Jan Suraaj representatives informed them that the matter had been resolved through a settlement between the parties.

The individual accused of misbehaviour also reportedly apologised to the leader.

No FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

When contacted for its response, Jan Suraaj said the matter had been resolved amicably through reconciliation between the parties concerned. However, an official statement by the Jan Suraaj Party is awaited.

Sources said the party hires vehicles on rent from time to time for official purposes.

A large number of vehicles were also hired during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections for campaigning, and the party paid the rental charges, they said.

A party official said hiring vehicles for organisational work was a routine practice.

The unusual incident has drawn public attention, as it has raised questions about the party's image and functioning.