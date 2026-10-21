Bihar: FIR Registered Against 13 Persons Over Violation Of Noise Restrictions

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Bihar Police have registered an FIR against 13 named persons, including the office-bearers of a Durga Puja committee, and around 50 unidentified people over the alleged violation of noise restrictions and a dancer's performance to songs described by police as obscene during the festivities at Sakra Bazaar in Siwan district.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the GB Nagar police station, where a DJ system was allegedly operated beyond the permitted time limit during a Durga Puja event.

According to police, a dancer also performed to songs considered obscene during the programme, which drew a large crowd.

Police said the continuation of the event beyond the stipulated hours raised concerns over law and order.

Those named in the FIR include Nav Yuvak Durga Puja Samiti president Dinanath Srivastava, general secretary Dhananjay Kumar and treasurer Santosh Kumar Srivastava.

Uttam Kumar, who operates Uttam Sound, has also been named in the case.

GB Nagar police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said the DJ system was being operated beyond the permitted hours and that police had taken note of the alleged violations.

An investigation has been initiated to establish the roles of the named and unidentified accused. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings, police said.

Police have also urged event organisers and the public to comply with administrative guidelines during the festive season to maintain peace and order.

During the Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations, Siwan police had implemented several precautionary measures to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

SP Bharat Soni said adequate security arrangements had been made for Durga Puja, with police personnel deployed near the pandals.

In accordance with Supreme Court directives, the use of DJs was strictly prohibited during the celebrations, and all processions were required to obtain valid licences.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the police had also introduced one-way and two-way traffic arrangements and diversions wherever necessary.

Information about these measures was disseminated through the media and social media platforms, and the public was urged to follow the guidelines.