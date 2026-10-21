Maha Govt Invites Prez Murmu To Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag Hoisting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called upon President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to officially invite her to the flagship flag-hoisting ceremony of the grand Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled for October 31 at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The delegation included Deputy Chief Ministers Ekanth Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, alongside key cabinet ministers and senior administrative officials.

President Murmu was formally invited to grace the ceremonial flag-hoisting event on October 31, which marks the official commencement of the sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela festivities across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The President was also invited to participate in a series of landmark launch events slated for the inaugural day, including the grand Goda Aarti on the banks of the Godavari River, launch of the official Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority portal, release of the official Kumbh Mela Anthem (Geet), a commemorative Coffee Table Book and release of a dedicated Kumbh Mela Postage Stamp, said the government release.

During the audience, Chief Minister Fadnavis presented President Murmu with a specially designed artistic invitation box along with a unique gift hamper showcasing Maharashtra's rich spiritual heritage, tribal entrepreneurship, textile artistry, agricultural bounty, and culinary traditions.

The Hamper included natural incense sticks, coarse grain food products, Mahua flower products, handcrafted bamboo artefacts, and wild forest honey-highlighting sustainable resource management and tribal artisan self-reliance. Besides, the authentic Yeola Paithani saree, symbolising Maharashtra's traditional weaving legacy, was also part of the hamper.

The agricultural & regional specialities included Black raisins, cashews, traditional Nashik chivda, selected sweets, and dry fruits representing the agricultural wealth and local flavour of Nashik, stated the release.

Recently, CM Fadnavis reviewed the infrastructure and development preparations for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela (scheduled from October 2026 through July 2028, with core sacred bathing rituals centred in 2027).

CM Fadnavis inspected critical sites across the twin temple towns of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He expressed strong satisfaction with the construction velocity, stating that key interventions-such as ghat development, pilgrim pathways (like the Darshan Path), and major road decongestion projects-are advancing smoothly and will meet their scheduled deadlines.

He acknowledged that several infrastructure developments (such as the Goda Ghat and Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path) are complex and challenging, but praised the seamless coordination among state agencies like Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and local authorities.

A comprehensive master plan worth Rs 1,100 crore has been deployed specifically for Trimbakeshwar. This covers the restoration and beautification of holy water tanks (Kunds) like Kushavarta, temple conservation, new road networks, parking complexes, and dedicated sanitation facilities.

Key infrastructural milestones include fast-tracking projects at Dwarka Circle (including advanced drainage system tests to prevent monsoon waterlogging), expanding connectivity via wider roads, and building a dedicated Sadhugram space through land acquisition and Town Planning schemes.

To handle massive pilgrim influxes, the state is facilitating major expansion works at Ozar Airport alongside arrangements at Shirdi Airport and plans for multiple helipads around Nashik to streamline VIP and tourist travel.

CM Fadnavis emphasised making the event a blend of deep-rooted faith and modern technology. Plans include virtual/augmented experiences for devotees worldwide who cannot physically partake in the holy dips.

A major priority of the administration is the comprehensive purification of the Godavari River and its local tributaries, alongside advanced Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) setups.

To ensure seamless crowd control, streamlined resource allocation, and absolute administrative clarity during the massive influx of pilgrims, the state government proposed enacting a dedicated Kumbh Mela Authority Act to vest core executive powers directly within a specialised administrative body.