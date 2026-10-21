Couple, Four-Year-Old Daughter Die As Car Plunges Into Lake In Karnataka's Madikeri

MENAFN - IANS) Madikeri (Karnataka), Oct 21 (IANS) A couple and their four-year-old daughter died after the car they were travelling in reportedly went out of control and plunged into a lake at an estate in Badaga Banangala village in Siddapura of Karnataka's Madikeri district, the police said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after workers at a coffee estate noticed the car in the lake.

The deceased have been identified as Vijesh (36), his wife Pramita (34) and their four-year-old daughter, Lia.

The family was residing in the High School Paisiri area of Siddapura.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred late on Tuesday night when the family was travelling by car from Siddapura towards Banangala village.

On Wednesday, labourers working at a coffee estate noticed the car in the lake and alerted local residents. When they rushed to the spot and checked the vehicle, they found the bodies of all three occupants inside the car.

Siddapura police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police are recording statements to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

The car was found near a sharp curve.

Police suspect that dense fog in the area during the night may have reduced visibility, causing the driver to misjudge the turn and drive the car into the lake.

Further details are awaited.

In October 2023, three members of a family died on the spot after a car plunged into a lake in the early morning hours at Ramalingapura of Tumakuru district in the state.

The deceased were identified as Yamuna (25), her uncle Doddanna (38), and her aunt Chikkamma (35).

Praveen, a bank employee and husband of Yamuna, escaped unhurt by swimming.

The family of four from Tumakuru were going towards Dharmasthala for a pilgrimage from their house when the incident occurred.

"The family had planned to visit Dharmasthala and return at night, hence started the journey early morning," the police said.

Praveen's wife Yamuna was driving the Alto car, and lost control near the lake in Ramalingapura.

Praveen, the lone survivor, got out of the water and sought for help.

Local villagers went to the spot but could not locate the car, police officials said.