Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi Receives The Executive Vice-President Of The International Volleyball Federation

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026- His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice-President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of its Executive Office, welcomed His Excellency Ramon Suzara, Executive Vice-President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and President of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), along with his accompanying delegation, at the UAE Olympic Committee's headquarters in Dubai. The meeting explored ways to boost cooperation, promote exchange of expertise, and share best practices and experience in the sports and Olympic fields.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.E. Abdulla Juma Al Darmaki, President of the UAE Volleyball Association; H.E. Osama Abdullah Gargash and H.E. Jamal Issa Al Matroushi, the two Vice-presidents of the UAE Volleyball Association; Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Board Member of the UAE Volleyball Association; and H.E. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Alsalman, Board Member of the UAE Olympic Committee and Secretary-General of the UAE Volleyball Association.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the latest developments in the sports sector and assessed the UAE's recent participation in key sporting events, including the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026. This year, the UAE ranked 13in Asia and second among Arab countries, while securing its highest-ever number of gold medals, marking its best-ever achievements in the history of its participation in the Games.

The discussions also covered future collaboration and joint action opportunities, highlighting the UAE's position as a global sports destination, supported by its advanced infrastructure and capabilities. These factors enable the country to host and successfully organise a wide range of sporting events and championships, while meeting the highest organisational standards.

H.E. Suzara expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE, emphasising the country's strong partnerships with international sports institutions and organisations and its standing as a preferred destination for hosting major championships. He further praised the country's attention to detail and commitment to leveraging its capabilities to ensure the successful organisation of major sporting events in a way that reinforces the country's reputation.