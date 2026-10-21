Moro Hub And IFS Sign Strategic Partnership To Advance Industrial AI And Asset Management Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 21 October 2026: Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a strategic partnership agreement with IFS, the global leader in enterprise software for asset-intensive industries, during Moro Hub's participation in the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2026. Under the agreement, Moro Hub will act as a strategic partner for IFS solutions across Industrial AI, Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Field Service Management (FSM), giving organisations in the utilities, transportation and government sectors access to advanced capabilities that accelerate digital transformation initiatives and improve operational efficiency, asset performance and service delivery. By bringing together IFS's global enterprise software expertise with Moro Hub's local digital infrastructure and trusted UAE market presence, the partnership enables organisations to access international innovation through a sovereign, locally relevant delivery model. IFS solutions help organisations manage critical assets, streamline field operations and harness Industrial AI to transform how work is planned, executed and optimised across the enterprise. “Our partnership with IFS is an important addition to the portfolio of enterprise & digital solutions we provide to our customers, and it strengthens our ability to meet the growing needs of organisations in vital sectors. Bringing together Moro Hub's digital expertise and IFS's specialised solutions in Industrial AI, asset lifecycle management and field services enables organisations to develop their operations, raise efficiency and strengthen operational resilience. We continue to expand our partnerships with leading global companies to provide technologies and solutions that support sustainable digital transformation and help build organisations that are better prepared to meet future requirements,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. The partnership aims to support customers in achieving higher levels of operational excellence, resilience and sustainable growth by improving asset management and efficiency across the asset lifecycle, strengthening the effectiveness of field operations, and applying Industrial AI capabilities to improve ways of working and decision-making. “We're delighted to partner with Moro Hub and share a common ambition to accelerate the UAE's digital transformation. By bringing together IFS's global expertise in enterprise software and Industrial AI with Moro Hub's trusted local presence and digital infrastructure, we can help organisations across critical sectors unlock new opportunities through secure, scalable and sovereign solutions. We look forward to building on this partnership to deliver meaningful impact for our customers and contribute to the UAE's AI ambitions,” said Rahul Misra, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, IFS Middle East and Africa. The partnership was announced at WETEX 2026, which provides a platform that brings together institutions, global companies, experts and specialists to review the latest technologies and solutions in the energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation sectors. The signing also allowed Moro Hub and IFS to present the joint value the partnership delivers and to engage with customers, partners and stakeholders across sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment