IAF Holds Stakeholder Meet, Unveils Unmanned Systems Roadmap To Industry

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday held a Stakeholder Interaction with the Indian Air Force and Dissemination of the IAF Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Roadmap at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, hosted in partnership with Drone Federation India (DFI). According to a release, the workshop brought together senior officials of the IAF and the Ministry of Defence, Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation India, and over 100 senior defence industry professionals.

IAF Unveils Unmanned Systems Roadmap

As autonomy, manned-unmanned teaming, and swarm operations come to define future air campaigns, the IAF, which has led the adoption of unmanned systems in India, took its roadmap directly to industry. First launched at the IAF's Droneathon, the roadmap sets out future requirements across 16 platform families in four tiers: Strategic, Operational, Tactical, and Distributed/Attritable. The workshop marked its structured dissemination to industry, startups, academia, and R & D institutions, who engaged directly with senior officials to understand how their work can align with the IAF's long-term needs.

Key Officials on Future of Air Operations

Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy, Director General (Weapon Systems), Air Headquarters, said,“The IAF has been at the forefront of unmanned systems in India, and we intend to remain there as air power moves toward autonomy and swarm operations. By stating our requirements plainly, we want to enable focused development and the timely induction of critical technologies.”

Air Vice Marshal Ashish Kumar, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations - Remote), Air Headquarters, said,“Unmanned and autonomous systems are becoming central to how air operations are planned and conducted. When industry understands operational needs early, it can build systems that are relevant, reliable, and ready for the demands of the future.”

Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation India, said,“This engagement brings India's drone ecosystem in line with the operational needs of the Indian Air Force. It gives industry, startups, and academia the long-term visibility to invest with clarity and confidence, and strengthens our ability to build indigenous capabilities that are globally competitive and operationally relevant.”

Fostering Defence Indigenisation

The release said that the initiative is expected to serve as a vital link between the armed forces and India's innovation ecosystem, furthering the national goals of indigenisation and technological leadership in defence.

Industry participants will receive a copy of the roadmap following verification through a structured process that includes formal undertakings and non-disclosure agreements. (ANI)

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