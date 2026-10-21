GRAP Stage 1 Invoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns 'Poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in the "poor" category. The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," read an order The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, read the order

"Actions under Stagel of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1," it added.

The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/ITM, it further added.

Environment Minister on Delhi's Air Quality

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a press conference expressed concern over the deteriorating air condition in the National Capital in the last ten years. "Regarding the pollution in Delhi, over the last 10-12 years, the air in Delhi has become severely polluted. The previous government kept making excuses-sometimes blaming Punjab, sometimes UP, Haryana, or Rajasthan-yet, in all those 12 years, they failed to take any concrete action... I want to highlight that this year, we have recorded 214 days of 'good' or 'moderate' air-the highest number in the last 12 years. If we exclude the year affected by COVID-19, this figure of 214 days stands as a 12-year record. This has been made possible through the efforts of the government, combined with the active participation and cooperation of the people of Delhi. We have implemented both long-term and short-term measures. The long-term measures are extensive; they include eliminating dust from all of Delhi's roads, ensuring end-to-end carpeting (paving) of every road, and gradually transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles..." (ANI)

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