Ravi, Akira Win Silver India's Asian Para Games Tally Reaches 58

Indian para-athletes Ravi Budigina and Akira Banothu on Wednesday won silver medals in swimming and athletics, respectively, at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026, adding to India's medal tally with impressive performances. With these medals, India's overall tally at the Asian Para Games 2026 has risen to 58 medals, comprising 14 gold, 21 silver and 23 bronze at the time of reporting.

Ravi Budigina's Silver in Para-Swimming

In para-swimming, Ravi Budigina secured the silver medal in the Men's 100m Backstroke S13 final with a time of 1:10.10. The achievement marked his second silver medal at the Games. Uzbekistan's Egor Bolotov claimed the gold medal in the event, setting an Asian Para Games record with a time of 58.43 seconds. Bolotov finished 11.67 seconds ahead of Budigina to secure the top spot on the podium.

Akira Banothu Secures Silver on Debut

Meanwhile, India's Akira Banothu clinched silver in the Men's 400m T35/T38 final in para-athletics, making an impressive debut at the Asian Para Games. Banothu clocked 51.25 seconds, finishing ahead of his competitors on the track. However, as a T38 athlete competing alongside T35 athletes, his performance was assessed under the event's points-based classification system. He earned 948 points, which placed him behind Iraq's Mohammed Khalaf. Khalaf, a T35 athlete, finished the race in 57.08 seconds and earned 1,074 points under the classification system, securing the gold medal and pushing Banothu into second place.

Gold and Silver in Men's 100m T47

Meanwhile, Dilip Gavit Mahadu and Mohammed Basil secured gold and silver medals in the men's 100 m T47 event.

In a remarkable display of speed and athletic excellence, Dilip Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the Men's 100 metres final with an impressive time of 10.69 seconds. Basil (T47 category) secured the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games Record in the event. (ANI)

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