YSRCP Alleges Attack On Candidates, Nomination Papers Snatched In AP

YSRCP candidates were allegedly attacked and their nomination papers snatched in Andhra Pradesh's Macherla in Palnadu district on Wednesday, while former Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy was attacked near the Zilla Parishad Chairman's office in Chittoor, as the party alleged violence and obstruction during the nomination process for local body elections.

Attacks During Nomination Filing

In Macherla, TDP cadres allegedly attacked YSRCP candidates who arrived at the Mandal office to file nominations for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats. The attackers forcibly snatched nomination papers from the candidates, obstructing the nomination process.

In Chittoor, TDP cadres allegedly attacked former Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy near the Zilla Parishad Chairman's office when he arrived to facilitate the filing of a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) nomination from Penumuru.

Supreme Court Steps In

The incidents come amid allegations by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) that violence and intimidation prevented its candidates from filing nominations, a matter that reached the Supreme Court.

Polling for these bodies will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30.

According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5.

Gram Panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling.

Directions to Election Commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to decide by October 22 on extending nomination deadlines for urban local body polls wherever candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations due to law and order issues.

A vacation bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the State poll panel to postpone publication of the final candidates' list until October 25 and examine complaints of violence, obstruction and electronic evidence by Thursday. The publication of candidates' list was originally scheduled to be published on October 21.

The bench said if the poll panel chooses to extend the time, it must allow candidates at least 48 hours from publication of the decision. It further ordered that the Director General of Police must ensure police protection to candidates and CCTV coverage at nomination centres and sought a compliance report from the poll panel and the State.

Court Proceedings and Legal Background

The bench posted the matter for hearing on October 27.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's refusal to extend the nomination deadline for the upcoming urban local body elections, alleging that violence and intimidation prevented its candidates from filing their papers.

During the hearing, the bench observed that free and fair elections are part of the Constitution's basic structure and the right to file nominations is integral to the electoral process. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the YSRCP, claimed that nearly 63 per cent of candidates had been prevented from filing nominations and that videos showed nomination papers being torn. The State and the SEC opposed the plea, with senior advocate Siddharth Luthra representing the government alleging that the petitioner itself had instigated violence.

YSRCP had initially approached the High Court on October 10, seeking additional nomination centres. A single judge dismissed the plea on October 15. Its subsequent request for a one-day extension was rejected by a division bench on October 18, which held that extending the expired deadline would interfere with the election process.

Challenging that decision, the party has argued that judicial restraint in election matters is not an absolute bar to intervention, particularly when alleged obstruction undermines the democratic process. It contended that the deadline's expiry cannot itself justify denying relief when the alleged disruptions prevented candidates from filing nominations.

The plea sought an extension of the nomination period, additional centres equipped with videography, police protection for candidates and a stay on declarations of candidates elected unopposed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)