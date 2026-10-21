ISRG, NFLX, ACN Stocks Slide Before The Bell: Why Intuitive Surgical, Netflix And Accenture Are Heading Lower



ISRG stock drops despite a third-quarter earnings beat, with a $450 million pretax antitrust settlement charge weighing on GAAP net income.

NFLX shares fall as disappointing revenue guidance and concerns over advertising growth prompt two analysts to cut their price targets. ACN shares slip as Baird downgrades the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform.'

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Netflix (NFLX) fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after their latest earnings updates and analyst commentary, while Accenture (ACN) also moved lower after Baird downgraded the stock on valuation concerns.

Intuitive Surgical disclosed a $450-million litigation settlement charge, Netflix faced concerns over its growth outlook, and Baird turned more cautious on Accenture following its recent rally.

ISRG Falls Despite Earnings Beat

Intuitive Surgical shares fell nearly 8% after the surgical robot maker reported third-quarter results that topped analysts' estimates. However, the company's third-quarter 2026 GAAP net income included a $450-million pretax charge related to the settlement of previously disclosed antitrust class action litigation.

Management also narrowed its full-year 2026 da Vinci procedure growth outlook to 14%-15%, from the previous range of 13.5%-15.5%.

NFLX Slides As Analysts Cut Price Targets

Netflix stock fell more than 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings target but issued disappointing revenue guidance.

Barclays lowered the firm's price target to $65 from $70 and maintained an 'Equal Weight' rating. The analyst said Netflix's advertising guidance“may fuel the slowing momentum narrative further,” according to The Fly. Barclays added that the company's 2027 growth visibility remains limited, suggesting the stock“may not recover through this year.”

Goldman Sachs also lowered its price target on Netflix to $84 from $90, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm said the third-quarter beat and slightly below-consensus fourth-quarter guidance leave the long-term double-digit growth outlook intact.

However,“U.S. content engagement remains the key stock driver, 2026 ad revenue may undershoot prior expectations despite multiyear upside potential,” the analyst told investors in a research note, according to The Fly.

ACN Slips After Baird Downgrade

Accenture shares fell more than 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Baird downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform,' while raising its price target to $252 from $245.

The firm cited valuation concerns following the stock's recent rally. According to The Fly, Baird told investors in a research note,“Accenture's current multiple is 'reasonable' for a 7%-9% earnings growth and 3% organic revenue growth profile.”

The shares have more than doubled since June as investor concerns about AI have waned, Baird said.

ISRG, NFLX, ACN Stocks: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward Intuitive Surgical improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' in the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to 'high' from 'normal' during the same period. Year-to-date, ISRG shares have fallen around 24%.

Netflix sentiment jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral,' while message volume rose to 'extremely high' from 'normal' in the past 24 hours. NFLX stock has lost nearly 27% since the beginning of 2026.

For Accenture, the sentiment remained 'bearish,' unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was 'low.' ACN stock has declined nearly 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.