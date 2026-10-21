Uzbekistan Launches 161 Projects Worth $6B In Kashkadarya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region is launching 161 investment projects worth more than $6 billion, with 69 projects inaugurated and construction beginning on another 92 facilities during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the region.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Over the past five years, 20 trillion soums (about $1.6 billion) have been invested in Kashkadarya, while the region has attracted $7 billion in foreign investment, Mirziyoyev said. Thousands of projects focused on deep processing of raw materials have been launched, and per capita income has tripled.

“Now, it is necessary to deeply process agricultural products within the region itself and create conditions for residents to earn decent incomes,” Mirziyoyev said.

Of the projects being launched, 28 industrial enterprises are expected to create around 7,000 permanent jobs.

Italian brand Cotonella is establishing production capacity for 8.5 million finished knitwear items annually. Another 14 textile projects are being launched in the Kasansky, Mirishkorsky and Kasbinsky districts, with plans to create 18,000 jobs.

New facilities are also being developed to process agricultural products. Wosune Food Ingredients Karshi, with the participation of U.S. partners, will process 100,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products grown on 3,500 hectares of land.

The company plans to export $40 million worth of products to international brands, including Nestlé and Purina.

Meanwhile, investors from Egypt and Pakistan are beginning projects in potato farming and livestock production across 24,000 hectares in Nishan and Guzar districts.