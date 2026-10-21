Petronas Has Invested Over $12B In Turkmenistan In 30 Years - Executive VP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has invested more than $12 billion in Turkmenistan over the course of its 30 years of operations in the country, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Executive Vice President, and CEO of the Upstream Division at Petronas, Mohd Jukris Abdul Wahab said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the announcement at the“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) international conference and exhibition in Ashgabat.

According to him, the company's current operations in the country include offshore production facilities, the gas processing complex, and the Kiyanly terminal, as well as related infrastructure.

Jukris Abdul Wahab noted that Petronas' long-term presence is underpinned by new agreements, including those for offshore Blocks 19 and 20, seismic surveys in the northern offshore blocks, and a 25-year extension of the production-sharing agreement for Block 1-through 2050.

“A reliable energy future requires sustainable investments today – not only in resources and infrastructure, but also in technology, expertise, and the foundations that ensure long-term growth,” he emphasized.

The CEO of the upstream division also stated that Petronas is ready to play a more significant role in integrating regional energy supply and demand hubs.

“Petronas remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Turkmenistan to further develop its energy sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petronas has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1996.