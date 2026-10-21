UAE's XRG Intends To Expand Investments In Turkmenistan's Gas Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC from the UAE, intends to expand its investment activities in Turkmenistan, viewing the country as a key focus of its global gas business development strategy, the Senior Vice President, International Gas and Director, Business Development at XRG, Abdulla Alshamsi said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Alshamsi made the statement at the“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) international conference and exhibition in Ashgabat.

“We look forward to the opportunity to do much more in Turkmenistan by working on many other growth projects,” Alshamsi said.

According to him, the company's cooperation with Turkmenistan is shifting from a long-standing dialogue to direct investment thanks to its participation in the development of the offshore gas condensate field in Block 1.

Alshamsi cited Block 1 as an example of regional interconnectivity and international cooperation, bringing together Turkmenistan's resources and national institutions with the capabilities and long-term commitments of partners from the UAE and Malaysia.

He noted that the combination of local knowledge, international expertise, responsible investment, and access to existing infrastructure and markets ensures mutual benefit for all partners in the collaboration.

“Turkmenistan plays an important role in our global plans,” the XRG representative emphasized.

According to him, Turkmenistan possesses a significant resource base, occupies a strategic position in the Caspian region, and has substantial potential for long-term growth. Cooperation with national and international partners will connect these resources to infrastructure, customers, and markets, thereby strengthening the sustainability and diversification of XRG's global gas portfolio.

Abdulla Alshamsi also stated that ADNOC and XRG intend to continue investing in line with Turkmenistan's priorities, promoting the responsible development of resources and the growth of local capacity.

He emphasized that the further development of the partnership is built on the long-term relationship between the UAE and Turkmenistan, which is founded on mutual respect, dialogue, and a shared interest in economic growth.