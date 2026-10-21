Transunion Unveils Transaction Matching To Help Merchants Recognize More Customers

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced the launch of Transaction Matching, a solution that connects transaction activity to persistent, privacy-conscious customer identities. The offering leverages Fiserv's Unknown Shopper solution to help merchants recognize previously unidentified shoppers, including loyalty members who paid with a new card, or shoppers who paid using tap-to-pay or mobile wallet.

Merchants can then enrich pseudonymized customer profiles with demographic and lifestyle insights to better understand purchasing behavior and deliver more relevant offers.

“Transaction Matching helps merchants recognize more of the customers they already serve,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion.“By connecting transaction activity with pseudonymized customer profiles, merchants can reduce duplicate records, better understand the customer journey and apply those insights across advertising, analytics and measurement.”

This is the first collaboration under TransUnion's broader Transaction Matching solution, giving merchants a new way to unlock the value of customers who have traditionally been overlooked. It empowers merchants and brands to:

Bring unknown shoppers into focus: Connect previously unidentified in-store transactions to persistent customer identities.



Separate new customers from repeat customers: Identify returning customers who use a different payment card and measure new-customer acquisition more accurately.



Enrich customer profiles: Add demographic and lifestyle insights to help improve customer analysis and engagement.



Reduce payment method blind spots: Associate different card-based payment methods, inclusive of debit and credit card dip and swipe, tap-to-pay, and mobile wallet, with a single customer profile.



“Before partnering with TransUnion and Fiserv, a new credit card could look like a new customer, even when it belonged to a loyalty member,” explained Alisa Stewart, Director of Customer Relationship Management at Red Lobster.“Now we can easily distinguish new customers from returning guests and combine behavioral and demographic insights to better understand and engage them.”

Connecting customer intelligence across commerce and advertising

The collaboration connects complementary transaction and identity capabilities across the advertising and commerce ecosystems. This gives merchants a more complete view of customer activity while maintaining privacy-conscious controls.

“Many merchants have an incomplete view of their customers because transactions can appear disconnected across cards and payment methods,” said Prasanna Dhore, Chief Data Officer at Fiserv.“By working with TransUnion, we're helping brands like Red Lobster recognize more of the customers already transacting with them, distinguish new customers and turn those insights into smarter marketing and growth decisions.”

To learn more about TransUnion's Marketing Solutions, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

