Nexera Technologies: Fort Technology's Subsidiary Logia USA Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement To Expand Fuel Maintenance Solutions For Data Centers Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agreement expands commercialization of Logia's fuel integrity solutions for standby power in data centers and other mission-critical facilities.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), today announced that its subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTT, TSXV: FORT), through its majority-owned subsidiary, Logia USA Inc. (“Logia USA”), has entered into an exclusive Commercial Distributorship Agreement (the“Agreement”) with Schwab Vollhaber Lubratt, Inc. (“SVL”), a leading Midwest commercial HVAC equipment representative headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Under the Agreement, Logia USA granted SVL the exclusive right to purchase and resell Logia USA's automated fuel maintenance systems (the“Products”) within certain defined territories (collectively, the“Territories”) comprising the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa; the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; and a broad range of counties in Illinois (including Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Will, McHenry and additional counties as set forth in the Agreement).

Under the terms of the Agreement, SVL is also authorized to solicit sales outside the Territories that it identifies and communicates to Logia USA. Logia USA retains the right to designate certain house accounts.



The Agreement represents an important step in the commercialization of Logia USA's fuel integrity systems in the United States. Logia USA's automated systems are designed to maintain the quality of diesel fuel stored for standby generators in accordance with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) D975 standards, a critical reliability factor for data centers and other mission-critical facilities.



The Agreement is effective as of October 12, 2026 and will remain in effect until July 31, 2027, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms.



About SVL



Founded in 1967, SVL is one of the Midwest's established manufacturer's representatives for commercial heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and related mechanical systems. SVL works closely with building owners, architects, engineers and contractors and has significant activity in commercial, healthcare, institutional and data center projects. SVL's established relationships with consulting engineers, contractors and end-users in commercial, institutional and data center projects across the Midwest provide a strong platform for introducing these solutions into the region's growing critical infrastructure market.



About Fort Technology



Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe and plans to expand its retail operations into the United States, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including through the acquisition of Logia USA Inc., a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global homeland security, or HLS, sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate,” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated benefits of the distribution agreement between Logia USA and SVL, including the potential expansion of the commercialization, distribution and sales of Logia USA's automated fuel maintenance systems in the United States; SVL's ability to promote and generate sales of such systems within the designated territories and identify additional opportunities outside such territories; the anticipated demand for fuel integrity and standby-power solutions among data centers and other mission-critical facilities; the expected benefits, capabilities and performance of Logia USA's fuel maintenance systems, including their ability to maintain diesel fuel quality in accordance with ASTM D975 standards and support reliable standby-generator performance; Logia USA's ability to attract customers, generate sales and expand its market presence; the anticipated growth of the data center and critical infrastructure markets; and the Company's ability to realize anticipated commercial and strategic benefits from its indirect interest in Logia USA through its ownership of Fort.. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

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