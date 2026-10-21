Crusoe Introduces Crusoe Sparktm Liquid, Its Next-Generation Modular AI Factory To Power Crusoe Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prefabricated, closed-loop liquid-cooled Crusoe Spark units deploy in months, adding Crusoe Cloud capacity wherever power and demand exist



Delivers significant compute density engineered for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, with closed-loop direct liquid cooling

Cuts deployment timelines from years to months, adding Crusoe Cloud capacity closer to users for low-latency AI inference Crusoe Spark already deployed for Crusoe Cloud customers in production, such as the world's most popular platform to run open source models, Ollama



DENVER, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe today introduced Crusoe SparkTM Liquid, the sixth generation of its modular AI factory platform. Engineered specifically for the ultra-high-density requirements of next-generation rack-scale systems, including NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, Crusoe Spark Liquid delivers high-efficiency DLC closed-loop cooling to support up to 3.5MW of compute per unit. Units are designed to be deployed in clusters to power AI training and inference at any scale.

Crusoe Spark is a compact modular AI factory data center built in Crusoe's factory and shipped ready to deploy. It is a key growth engine for Crusoe Cloud, scaling capacity rapidly and predictably and bringing it online at lower cost than conventional construction, expanding access to AI compute. Designed for the latest silicon and networking systems, Crusoe Spark shortens data center construction timelines in the field from years to months.

Built for Crusoe Cloud, Crusoe Spark Liquid units move compute capacity closer to localized demand, providing the low latency essential to real-time inference and agentic AI applications. A single, vertically integrated system that Crusoe builds and operates end to end, Crusoe Spark Liquid unites the company's modular AI factories and cloud. It delivers the performance frontier AI demands, with NVIDIA Exemplar-level performance for training, along with the data privacy that inference and sovereign AI deployments require. Those efficiencies pass straight through to customers as lower costs and faster deployment. Manufactured in Colorado, Crusoe Spark Liquid will join existing Crusoe Spark production at the company's Brighton factory in 2027.

“Spark Liquid is Crusoe's sixth generation of modular data centers, taking the best of everything we've learned across hundreds of past modular deployments to define a new standard of excellence for liquid-cooled modular computing infrastructure,” said Cully Cavness, Co-founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer at Crusoe.“Crusoe has vertically integrated the design, engineering, manufacturing, deployment and operation of Crusoe Spark in order to drive down the cost and timeline of AI compute infrastructure for our customers. The Spark platform is designed to empower AI innovators with cutting-edge GPU capacity on a timeline and scale that matches their ambitions.”

Crusoe Spark Liquid expands the infrastructure behind Crusoe Cloud, and the company continues to build out the platform on top of it. Today Crusoe also introduced Crusoe Managed RL (reinforcement learning) and Crusoe Managed MLflow, both now in private preview, giving customers a single platform to customize frontier open models for their business and prove they perform in production.

High-Density Compute

Crusoe Spark Liquid provides a 5x increase in compute density over previous generations, supporting up to 3.5MW per modular unit. The system utilizes closed-loop, non-evaporative DLC cooling architecture that delivers full thermal liquid cooling benefits without consuming or evaporating water, ensuring AI companies and enterprise workloads can scale high-density infrastructure responsibly in water-stressed regions and local communities.

Key use cases for Crusoe Spark Liquid include:



Capacity expansion: Rapidly add high-density AI compute for Crusoe Cloud to new or existing sites, with the flexibility of a smaller footprint.

Edge deployments: Bringing compact, purpose-built AI capacity closer to end-users to support latency-sensitive inference workloads. Sovereign AI: Enhancing existing sovereign infrastructure in targeted international geographies to maintain local data privacy regulations.



Customer Highlight: Enabling rapid velocity for Ollama

Ollama, the world's most popular way to run open source models privately and locally, serving more than nine million developers and 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, uses Crusoe Spark infrastructure in the United States to host select models on Ollama's cloud. In addition to running open models on Crusoe's managed inference service, Ollama runs dedicated workloads on Crusoe Spark modules powered by renewable solar energy and second-life battery storage, enabling it to bypass traditional data center supply chain bottlenecks.

“Millions of developers around the world count on Ollama for every frontier open model on day zero, with leading performance and zero data retention,” said Michael Meltzer, Chief Business Officer at Ollama.“Crusoe is a key partner in how we deliver that. They own the full stack, from power to GPUs, across data centers in the U.S. and Europe, and we look forward to continuing to scale with them on Crusoe Spark.”

To learn more about Crusoe Spark and Crusoe's modular AI infrastructure, visit crusoe.ai/data-centers.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

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